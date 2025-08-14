“We are devastated”: Protest anger over plan for former Derbyshire school

A heated debate over the future of a former school in a Derbyshire town led to an angered resident being escorted away from the council leader.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At an Amber Valley Borough Council meeting in Ripley, about 60 campaigners from Heanor rallied to make their disappointment known about the future of the regenerated former grammar school in the centre of the town.

Heanor Grammar School, now known as The Grammar, was bought and refurbished by the borough council through the use of £8.6 million in Government grant funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, campaigners gathered their banners and placards due to Cllr Chris Emmas-WIlliams, borough council leader, signing a lease to hand two-thirds of The Grammar over to Derbyshire County Council for use as office space for up to five years.

Heanor campaigners outside Ripley Town Hall. Image from Eddie Bisknell.

The council say a “third” of the building would remain available for community use and business start-ups, as advertised in the project bid.

This “third” includes the rentable community hall only being available after 6pm Monday through Thursday but all day Friday through Sunday, while the business units would be available 24/7, the meeting was told.

Parking spaces at the site would only be available to the public between 6pm and 8am on weekdays and all day on weekends – for a fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Gladin, the borough council’s chief executive, said that the authority remains committed to regenerating the former science block, adjacent to The Grammar, which had been part of its initial £12.4 million Government funding bid.

Heanor campaigners outside Ripley Town Hall. Image from Eddie Bisknell.

A follow-up £4 million bid for Government funding for the science block regeneration failed.

The science block plan, for which there is to be a new feasibility study aimed at securing funding to progress it, would include leisure facilities such as a cinema and shop space.

Mr Gladwin said the county council did have interest in leasing the entirety of The Grammar but this was negotiated back to two-thirds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting was told that 151 expressions of interest had been submitted by local businesses or start-ups interested in renting space in the facility, with the county council not showing interest in an initial approach through the local government network.

Should local government reorganisation proceed as planned, the county council lease from the borough authority would eventually see the rent dissipate due to the same organisation owning the building it is occupying.

Negotiations started with the county council in April this year, Mr Gladwin said, with Cllr Emmas-Williams signing a decision to lease the space on July 25.

Campaigners claimed that county council staff set to move to the building from current outgoing sites in Alfreton and Ilkeston had been told of the Heanor relocation last year, but this was denied by borough officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Placards being held by campaigners outside the meeting read “U-turns and broken promises and daylight robbery off the people of Heanor”, “Heanor was lied to”, “stop the council takeover” and “say no to DCC.”

Andy Guilor, from Heanor, said he was “absolutely outraged” at the lease, saying the move represents “£8.5 million being directly taken out of the pockets of the people of Heanor”.

Elaine Glenwright, a former student of the grammar school, said she was given a tour of the “stunning regeneration” two weeks ago but now “just feels hoodwinked”.

She said: “There is a very small space to be allocated to the people of Heanor, it is disproportionately in favour of DCC.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn Campion, who uses a wheelchair and runs her own business, said she was looking forward to the town gaining new accessible space for start-ups, and said now “people with disabilities cannot go back to work”.

Simon Bennett dubbed the lease arrangements “financially illiterate and morally unjust”.

Melissa Kelly adde: “Well you’ve made a right old mess of this, haven’t you?

“It is shameful and the way you have done this is just what we expect in our town, unfortunately. You are not creating businesses, you are not creating jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are devastated. We relied on this as our beacon for our town changing and we could have filled that building four times over. We want our £8.5 million back.”

Cllr Trevor Holmes described the former school as a “glorified office block” and urged for it to be reconsidered by the full council, while Cllr Ben Bellamy warned the move meant the scheme may not meet the requirements of the Government grant funding and could face the money being “clawed back”.

Cllr Emmas-Williams said his decision was legally carried out in line with legislation and the council constitution, to which residents responded “legally, but not morally”.

Lee Gardner, the council’s monitoring officer, confirmed there were no issues with the decision-making process and said the Government had not raised any concerns with the scheme, saying that it was not at risk of “clawback”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county council would rent out 150 desk spaces at The Grammar and close its office spaces in Mercian Close, Ilkeston, and the Parkwood Centre in Alfreton, relocating more than 350 full-time equivalent staff, saving it £135,000 a year.

The borough council said it would cost £100,000 to hire a building manager, receptionist and caretaker to look after the facility and all its many different rent arrangements if it had been totally occupied by smaller businesses with no lease.

An “anchor” lease to a major tenant, the county council, was seen as a way to give financial security to the venture, the meeting was told.

Mr Gladwin said county council staff would regularly spend money in the town, dubbing this “basic economics”, adding that the arrangement would see public money benefit the public purse, not private landlords.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Tracey Hill said: “We wouldn’t want it empty or running at a loss. It is in the best interest of the town and the borough. It makes a massive amount of sense to go down this route.”

However Cllr Keith Wood argued that while an anchor tenant makes sense for financial sustainability scope for future tenants is needed.

A vote to refer the decision back to full council failed and a further vote to “endorse” the decision with no further action was approved by five votes for to three against and one abstention, with members of the audience also raising their hands to vote against.

On their way out of the council chamber, campaigners said “shameful”, “we will see you in London” (to petition the Government), and “it is us that votes to put you where you are”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Emmas-Williams responded by saying “bye”, to which a man said “would you like to direct your smart-a*** comment to me?” before approaching the council leader.

This was called “intimidating” and the man was escorted away by another campaigner who said “that is not how we do things in Heanor”.

A county council spokesperson said: “The county council were made aware that the Heanor Grammar building was available when we found ourselves in the position of needing to move staff from a nearby administrative building.

“That was in March of this year. Colleagues at AVBC were seeking tenants to generate income from office areas and still enable the use of the community spaces by local people.

“We will be discussing the issues raised at last night’s meeting with AVBC and are sure that we can find a solution that will suit both the councils and the local community.”