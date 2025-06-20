Warning issued to Derbyshire residents over winter fuel payment scams
Residents across Derbyshire have been warned amid a spike in scam messages about winter fuel payments.
Derbyshire County Council (DCC) have issued a warning to residents over scam texts concerning winter fuel payments.
A DCC spokesperson said: “Our trading standards team is warning about winter fuel payment scam text messages doing the rounds.
“If you get a text message about winter fuel payments, it’s a scam. Winter fuel payments happen automatically. You don’t need to make a claim.”
