Warning issued to Derbyshire residents over winter fuel payment scams

By Tom Hardwick
Published 20th Jun 2025, 11:44 BST
Residents across Derbyshire have been warned amid a spike in scam messages about winter fuel payments.

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) have issued a warning to residents over scam texts concerning winter fuel payments.

A DCC spokesperson said: “Our trading standards team is warning about winter fuel payment scam text messages doing the rounds.

“If you get a text message about winter fuel payments, it’s a scam. Winter fuel payments happen automatically. You don’t need to make a claim.”

You can find out more about winter fuel payments here.

