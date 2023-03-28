Volunteers call on council to reverse decision that could see popular Derbyshire museum “slowly dwindle and die”

Erewash Borough Council (EBC) has confirmed that it faces a “substantial funding gap” – with Ilkeston’s Erewash Museum set to be impacted.

Carl Shaw, a volunteer and trustee of the Friends of Erewash Museum group, said that staff numbers were being cut by 33% and the museum's opening hours would be slashed by almost 40%.

“What the council are planning on doing is cutting the museum hours by 37.5%. They’re trying to close the museum on Tuesdays and reduce opening hours by an hour every other day.

The Friends of Erewash Museum have called on the council to change their proposals. Credit: Friends of Erewash Museum

“They’re making two of six employees redundant. One has already taken voluntary redundancy to save someone else’s job, who has a child to support. I was absolutely devastated when we found out about the redundancies – the staff were basically all in tears.

“They’re also on about getting rid of a part-time manager. Between the two of them, they arrange projects and events within the museum.

“It’s alright for the council to talk about this prosperity fund and their big ‘event extravaganza’, but in the next breath they’re getting rid of staff and reducing hours. When are they going to have the time to do it? It won’t be possible.”

Carl said that there has been no communication between the council and those involved with the running of the museum, as well as members of the public. He added that, with reduced staff numbers and opening hours, the museum could face full closure in the future.

The museum hosts a varied calendar of events. Credit: Friends of Erewash Museum

“It wasn't made public until last month, and the council have never consulted us or the public – everything was brushed under.

“We’ve offered things like doing the grounds maintenance for the council, to reach a situation where we can try to help save them money, rather than cutting the museum’s hours – which will be a slippery slope to closure.

“It might be a case of the museum slowly dwindling and dying. We’re just trying to get as much media attention to keep this petition going and try to reverse their decision.”

A petition calling on EBC to alter their proposals has been signed by over 2,300 people online, with a further 500 signatures on paper.

The FOEM said some of their most recent events have been especially busy. Credit: Friends of Erewash Museum

Carl said the museum was rooted within the Ilkeston community, and that the council had based its plans on outdated visitor figures from the pandemic.

“There’s nothing like this museum and it’s very community-based. We have Christmas toy banks for families who are struggling and we’ve got a warm space scheme too.

“We have so many schools coming in to learn about the local history, things that aren’t available in school. It’s really sad – we do so much for the town and it’s a community hub.

“The figures they’ve based it on are from the pandemic years, and they’ve not really given us the chance to gain the momentum back. It was never quiet before the pandemic, and the last few events have been packed.

“Reducing the museum’s hours directly impacts people. Some people with no families come into the tea room just to have a chat with the ladies there. It’s a shame that they’re not seeing the full picture – we’re here every day, seeing people coming through the door and the help they need.”

James Clifton, another trustee from the Friends of Erewash Museum, said the museum was just as important to the volunteers who have helped keep it running since the 1980s.

“They’ve not come to the museum or the Friends and asked to work with us. They’ve just done it, which is totally wrong.

“Everybody who volunteers here has a story of what the museum has done for them. They’ve all suffered in some way and it’s a community, not just a museum. It’s a collection of people who have gone through the same experiences and are able to help the wider community.”

EBC spokesperson said: “The council is aware of residents and patrons concerns and will do everything within its power to support the museum. We will be working with the Friends of the Museum and other partners to find a resolution, however the fact remains that the council has had to manage a substantial funding gap to meet this year’s budget which has meant difficult choices having to be taken – this includes focussing public resources on days of the week when both families and residents are more likely to visit the museum.

“The council continues to invest in the museum as demonstrated recently with confirmed funding of £100k following a successful bid to the Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund – this will help pay for a new events coordinator and to stage new and enhanced events at the museum over the next two years.

Councillor Carol Hart, leader of EBC, said “I am disappointed at seeing posts going out about the museum that are incorrect and I am really pleased to say that the new investment will help provide additional events and activities on days of the week that are more accessible, particularly for families and residents in Ilkeston and further afield.

“The museum is a valuable asset for the local community and the council will continue to provide the necessary support and at the same time demonstrate value for money for local taxpayers. We hope that the recent investment for events will encourage more people to visit in the future and take part in all that the museum has to offer.”

