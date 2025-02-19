Visitors to Chesterfield park warned as parking facilities are set to close for resurfacing works
The parking facilities at a popular Chesterfield park are set to close for resurfacing works next week.
Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) have confirmed that the car park at Somersall Park will shut for resurfacing works.
A CBC spokesperson said: “The car park, which is accessed from Somersall Lane, will be closed on Tuesday, February 25 for resurfacing.
“These works should take one day to complete. The rest of the park will remain open to visitors.”
