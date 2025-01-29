Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An update on the long-awaited Chesterfield-Staveley bypass has been issued – with the Department for Transport giving nearly £200 million to boost transport across the East Midlands.

The Department for Transport has given a near-£200 million pot of funding – from several different sources – to the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) for the year 2025/26.

It includes an extra £66 million on top of last year’s commitments, specifically for Mayoral Combined Authorities - which pushes the transport budget for next year to nearly £200 million.

This announcement comes as the Chesterfield-Staveley Regeneration Route - a £166m project aiming to reduce congestion, create new jobs and open up a growth corridor for businesses - remains in limbo.

Staveley bypass. The bypass will start at the Sainsbury's roundabout and end at Hall Lane in Staveley.

As part of these plans, a 3.7 mile bypass has been earmarked to run from the roundabout at Sainsbury’s supermarket, on the A619 in Chesterfield, to the Heritage Green Estate – before finishing at Hall Lane in Staveley. The plans, however, were paused in late 2023 by Derbyshire County Council (DCC) - as the authority awaited confirmation of any Government funding for the scheme.

Following last year’s general election, and the subsequent change of Government, Labour claimed that they had been left with a £22 billion black hole in the public’s finances - leaving the future of the project uncertain. Toby Perkins and Louise Jones, the Labour MPs for Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire respectively, have previously joined DCC and Chesterfield Borough Council in calling on the Government to secure funding for the scheme.

The EMCCA has confirmed that DCC were looking to secure funding for the regeneration route from a different source to the near-£200m pot they would receive for 2025-26.

An EMCCA spokesperson said: “We are currently working with local councils to confirm the programme of transport improvements across the region for 2025/26, making sure we get the best use of this funding.

“The Chesterfield – Staveley Regeneration Route is a project that was submitted by Derbyshire County Council into the Department for Transport’s Large Local Majors funding programme – this is separate from the £200m funding we have just announced.

“We are awaiting the DfT’s assessment of the business case for this scheme and will provide more information to support this where we can, so this project can be funded by the DfT directly.”

The EMCCA said the funding would allow them to invest in creating better connections between cities, towns and rural areas, making it easier and cheaper to travel around the whole region. They said it would also help give people more choice on how they travel, make networks safer and improve public spaces.

They added that the funding will further support major network improvement schemes and improve the reliability of bus services, making them more accessible for everyone and providing better facilities and information for passengers. It will also help the move towards fully zero emission bus fleets and ensure that more money will be spent on highway surface improvements - a local authority responsibility - so they can fill potholes and improve the region’s roads.

Claire Ward, Mayor of the East Midlands, said: “I am delighted we have been given this additional funding to invest in our roads and local transport programmes across the region.

“This is more than filling potholes and getting people from A to B, it’s about transforming lives and communities, and it will give us a fantastic opportunity to connect people across the region and make it easier to access jobs, skills training, health appointments and our incredible tourist attractions.

“We will work closely with key partners and councils to make sure every penny of this funding makes a difference. The ambition is to create the best possible transport system for the East Midlands and this funding will help us towards achieving this.

“We want to transform transport opportunities for all those who live, work and do business in our region, as well as those who come to visit our amazing places – creating a region where everyone has the chance to succeed.”

EMCCA is the single public transport body for the whole region and services and resources from councils are currently being transferred over to the Authority.