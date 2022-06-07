Update for Derbyshire residents on when to expect their £150 council tax energy rebate

North East Derbyshire District Council announced that they have begun to send out council tax energy rebate vouchers – all of which should arrive in the next fortnight.

A spokesperson said: “The Post Office have now started issuing the £150 energy rebate vouchers that can be redeemed at any Post Office for those qualifying households that have not already received the payment into their bank account. These will be delivered in batches over the next few days, with all of them expected to have arrived by June 21.

“The Post Office can only make payments to you if you present the letter issued to you and sufficient identification. Therefore, please do not go to the Post Office until you have your letter.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many Derbyshire residents will receive their payments over the next two weeks.

Those living in the Derbyshire Dales who pay their council tax by direct debit should receive their rebate this week. Those who use a different method of payment, however, will have to wait to be contacted by the council before they can expect their payment.

A Derbyshire Dales District Council spokesperson said: “We’ve just sent a file to the bank with the £150 energy rebate payments for eligible households that pay their council tax by direct debit. The payments should be in those bank accounts this week. We’ve paid 16,359 households £150 each, totalling £2,453,850.

“We will contact eligible households who don’t pay their council tax by direct debit soon to explain what they need to do to receive their payment. Please note these households will be contacted by us via letter. We never request bank account details by phone or email.