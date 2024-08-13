Travel watchdog objects to massive Derbyshire housing scheme for 1,800 new homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Government agency which supports active and sustainable travel has objected to a proposed controversial housing scheme for 1,800 properties near two Derbyshire villages, arguing that it fails to meet the need to provide sufficient infrastructure for walking and cycling.

Bolsover District Council is considering Waystone Ltd’s planning application for its Clowne Garden Village scheme, near Clowne and Barlborough, which would create 1,800 homes with 24 hectares of greenfield land for mixed-development and employment with community and commercial facilities.

And following opposition from Clowne Garden Village Action Group residents with concerns about overcrowding, increased housing and traffic, Active Travel England (ATE) has submitted an objection – claiming the scheme fails to provide the infrastructure to meet requirements for walking and cycling, particularly with links to the off-site infrastructure in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An ATE spokesperson stated: “The application fails to demonstrate that it will deliver the correct conditions and infrastructure necessary to enable, encourage and embed active travel from the outset in line with Government policy.”

Active Travel England has submitted an objection to the development – claiming the scheme fails to provide the infrastructure to meet requirements for walking and cycling

ATE, which is responsible for making walking and cycling the preferred choice to get around, has stated the planning application needs safe infrastructure that will support and encourage walking, ‘wheeling’ and cycling to the surrounding areas.

The Government agency acknowledges the council’s Local Plan which expects Waystone’s scheme to provide multi-user trails to the enhanced Clowne Linear Park proposal and the wider proposed multi-trail network with good access to work locations and services to reduce the use of cars.

However, ATE – which says the scheme will deliver a community of over 4,000 residents and 1,649 jobs – stated there is no evidence from Waystone to alter ATE’s view that the application remains unable to satisfactorily demonstrate compliance with wider national policies to prioritise walking and cycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It does feel these objectives can be achieved within the site boundary with further ‘reserved matter’ applications but it has argued the same cannot be said for the off-site infrastructure links needed to connect with the existing settlement area which do not meet modern design requirements.

The site of the proposed development

ATE also believes the scheme could leave Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority and Bolsover District Council’s planning authority exposed to risk in relation to ‘inaccurate costings’ in the case of expected infrastructure contributions from Waystone.

An ATE spokesperson stated: “It remains the case that the above concerns have yet to be addressed and as such the proposed development fails to meet the requirement to deliver an active and healthy new community that is accessible and connected to its surrounding area by a choice of transport modes.”

Clowne Garden Village Action Group has objected to the planning application, at the proposed site north of Clowne including part of the village centre off Hickinwood Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They fear the scheme will result in overcrowding, create a huge strain on the highways and services, create drainage and flooding problems and affect the countryside and wildlife with the potential loss of Green Belt land.

Clowne Garden Village scheme protestors

The action group’s membership has grown to over 2,000, and its online and paper petitions have over 6,000 signatures from residents in Clowne and Barlborough, and nearly 1,400 public comments have been submitted to the district council.

Campaigners have raised fears that proposed improvements at the nearby busy Treble Bob Roundabout – off Oxcroft Way, the A619 Chesterfield Road, and the A616 leading to Junction 30 of the M1 motorway – may still not be enough to cope with thousands of new motorists.

They have also agreed to work with Creswell campaigners who have shared concerns about the district council’s Draft Creswell Growth Plan with possible developments in and around nearby Creswell which the council says could include housing, employment opportunities and improvements to green spaces and the countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolsover District Council has reiterated that it does not wish to comment any further at this stage after it has stated that it has previously addressed concerns.

Waystone – which claims there is support for the scheme in terms of the potential for economic growth, facilities and jobs – was asked to comment but had not yet responded at the time of publication.