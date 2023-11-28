Three former councillors of Bolsover District Council have received the title ‘Honorary Alderman’ for their dedication and service to the Council and its communities at a special ceremony.

Rose Bowler from Bolsover, Ray Heffer from Tibshelf and Jim Clifton from Elmton-with-Creswell received the honour in view of them each giving over 16 years’ service as an elected member.

Between them these long-serving ex-councillors accumulated over 70 years’ worth of service as elected members and had all played their part in helping to drive forward change at the Council, revitalising their local communities and helping to regenerate the District.

Bolsover District Council Leader, Councillor Steve Fritchley said, “These three former colleagues contributed so much to the District and their local communities during their time as councillors. They dedicated so much of their lives to serving others that we felt this was a fitting tribute to their many years of service.

Pictured is Rose Bowler receiving the Honorary Alderman title from Council Chair, Councillor Tom Munro.

“All three were huge supporters of the Council and what we have, and are trying to achieve, and on behalf of the Council and local residents, I congratulate them all on their achievement.”

The three councillors all held prestigious positions in the authority ranging from Cabinet Member, Chair of Licensing and Leader of the Opposition and represented the Council on many national organisations.