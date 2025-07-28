These busy roads will close for maintenance works in August across Chesterfield, Ilkeston, Ashbourne, Derby and more – including the A61, A619 and A38

Derbyshire County Council’s (DCC) programme of dual carriageway maintenance works is set to continue over the coming weeks.

The work includes cutting the grass on the central reservations and at the sides of the roads, trimming back trees and shrubs to improve visibility, emptying the gullies and drains, carrying out pothole and other road repairs where needed and any other bits of maintenance work that needs carrying out.

The council works with district and borough councils who will be picking up litter at the side of the road or in the central reservation at the same time while the traffic management is in place.

DCC’s cabinet member for potholes, highways and transport, Councillor Charlotte Hill, said: “This annual programme of maintenance means that we can carry out lots of different jobs at the same time.

“We try to schedule any road closures to be outside of peak times so that we minimise inconvenience for those using these routes.”

The full list of roads where maintenance work will be carried out across Derbyshire over the next few weeks can be found below.

Busy routes hit by maintenance works A number of busy Derbyshire routes will be impacted by maintenance works across August.

A515 Ashbourne link road between the A52 airfield industrial estate and the A515 Temporary lane closures will be in place between 8.00pm and 4.00pm on Tuesday, July 29 and Wednesday, July 30.

A619 Rother Way, Chesterfield This road will be closed on Saturday, August 2 - between 4.00am and 11.00am.