"The state of the roads is beyond acceptable" Chesterfield councillor marks up potholes and giveway lines with spay can for motorists

Ed, who is Derbyshire County Councillor for Loundsley Green and Newbold, also sprayed white giveway lines onto the junction of Brookbank Avenue and Ashgate Valley Road to try and prevent an accident.

He has since met with Derbyshire County Council’s head of highways who agreed the road was in a “pretty bad state of repair”.

Coun Fordham said: “I seem to be in receipt of more apologies than actions but nonetheless I feel like I’m getting some progress. I’ve made my point and I think there's some acceptance that the holes are dangerous and where giveway lines are gone, that’s causing risk.

"Brockwell Lane is a main highway and near Brookbank you have a primary school, so kids will be walking or cycling to school, which is horrific. When you have young cyclists, they haven’t got the judgement you or I may exercise.

"People aren’t just annoyed they’re actually angry. They talk about avoiding certain routes because the potholes are so bad and you have plumbers and workmen in vans saying their suspension is just being killed. It’s genuine anger, concern and fear – you don’t often get that universally across the board.”

Ed said he was ‘exasperated and concerned at the state of the roads’ and had ‘taken matters into his own hands’.

He added: “The harsh truth is this should be totally unnecessary but the truth is the state of the roads is beyond acceptable.”

Councillor Charlotte Cupit, Cabinet Member for Highways at Derbyshire County Council, said repairing and, as much as possible resurfacing, was the council’s “number one priority”.

The council now had, she said, more than 10 teams now focused on resurfacing pothole hot spots, who will be carrying out resurfacing at over 500 streets over the next three months.

She said: "It was disappointing that the new Labour Government cut the roads funding last year, but we're increasing highways investment locally to try to carry out as many repairs and resurfacing as possible - and we continue to push the Government for the longer term funding our roads need so we can prevent the damage."

Councillor Fordham says there is "genuine anger, concern and fear" over the issue

Ed sprayed white giveway lines onto the junction of Brookbank Avenue and Ashgate Valley Road to try and prevent an accident