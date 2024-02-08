The Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield visit Auto Windscreens for National Apprenticeship Week
The Mayor and Mayoress toured the site, meeting current and former apprentices including technicians and contact centre agents. They learnt the history of the company, which has been based in the town since being established in 1971 and has supported nearly 200 apprentices all over the UK since 2016.
James MacBeth, Managing Director said: “I started as a trainee technician myself in Edinburgh in 1992, so apprenticeships are close to my heart. I’m proud we’re offering local people an alternative to higher education and a wide variety of exciting careers with us.”
Ewan Freeman, Apprenticeship Programme Manager added: “Apprentices have proven to be invaluable to our business, future-proofing talent in the industry and bringing enthusiasm and new ways of working to our wider teams. Our award-winning programme harnesses that talent and provides an environment that encourages colleagues to meet their potential."
The Mayoress commented: “Having been born and raised in Chesterfield, I love to learn about local organisations, such as Auto Windscreens, who offer apprenticeship schemes to those people who are seeking hands-on experience.”
The Mayor, who has lived locally for more than 40 years, added: “Apprenticeships are important to Chesterfield because they give young people in our community the skills to develop their careers further. We encourage businesses to employ local people to give them the opportunity to benefit from ‘real-life’ work experience.”