Tenants invited to meet housing representatives

Council housing tenants in Chesterfield are being given the opportunity to engage directly with housing service representatives and find out more about different support that is on offer.

Chesterfield Borough Council is hosting two in-person events in March, designed to give its tenants the chance to speak with members of the housing team, find out what is happening in their local area and see how they can help influence services.

The first event will take place on Wednesday 12 March, between 3pm and 7pm at Chesterfield Town Hall. A second event will take place will take place on Friday 14 March, between 10am and 1pm, at the Healthy Living Centre in Staveley.

Tenants attending either of the events will also have the chance to enter a prize draw where they could win £50 in shopping vouchers.

Attendees will have the chance to speak to the council’s tenant engagement team about the wide variety of opportunities that are available for tenants to get involved and help influence change.

The events will also provide the opportunity for tenants to share their views on how they want the council, as their landlord, to communicate with them, so they can access the information that is important to them.

Tenants will also be able to get advice on how to keep themselves and their neighbours safe from fire and find out more about the RiskHub Resident Hub – a new system that has just launched and allows tenants living in flats to access a range of fire safety information.

Representatives from other services across the council will also be in attendance to answer questions from tenants and signpost them to any additional support services that they may benefit from.

Councillor Jean Innes, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “As a council we will aways make sure that our tenants have the opportunity to speak to our teams on what matters to them most, and help to influence our services.

“These tenant events are the perfect opportunity for tenants to get involved, whilst also making sure that can speak to our teams and get their questions answered. We hope that as many of our tenants as possible will come along and have a conversation with our teams so that we can all work together.”

Free parking will be available in the Rose Hill car park for those attending the event at the Town Hall. Tenants will need to get a voucher on the day to exit the car park without payment.

Parking will also be free on site at the event at the Healthy Living Centre, along with free access to the soft play for children who are attending the event with their parent or carer.