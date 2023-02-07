The Independent leader of Staveley Town Council (STC) says he has been given three options by neighbouring Labour authority Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) to help them out of debt – one of which is the potential sale of the Speedwell Rooms.

“They want the Speedwell Rooms for housing,” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

Coun Mann said the other two options included a loan for £500k, which would hopefully cancel out the debt entirely, and a partial loan and help to create a financial plan.

CBC has declined to comment on this however, claiming the only option currently available is the £500k loan.

Leader Councillor Tricia Gilby said: “Staveley is a critically important part of Chesterfield borough and we feel for the residents and businesses who have been totally let down by Staveley Town Council.

“The only option on the table is for the provision of a £500k loan such is the depth of the financial difficulties that Staveley Town Council finds itself in.

“We do not enter into such loan arrangements lightly which is why the terms of the financial rescue package that we have put forward to Staveley Town Council have been carefully crafted to ensure that the loan is secured and spent in an appropriate and financially responsible way.

“We are yet to receive feedback on these terms and whilst Chesterfield Borough Council remains committed to working with Staveley Town Council to find solutions the clock is rapidly ticking given the imminent need for both councils to set their budgets and council tax levels for the coming financial year 2023/24.”

Coun Mann disputed Coun Gilby’s comment however, maintaining that he had indeed been given three options.

He said the Speedwell Rooms had recently been valued at between £250k and £300k, not including the car park, but added even if it was sold town councils are not allowed to use money generated from the sale of assets to pay off debts, unless they get special dispensation from the Government.

Coun Mann stated STC didn’t want to sell the Speedwell Rooms and a full loan was the best case scenario for them.