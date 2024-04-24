Street cleaning boost for Bolsover District

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new vehicle from Scarab will help increase sweeping standards on classified carriageways and reduce demand on our smaller compact sweepers, meaning they can spend more time on estate areas and meet the increased demand from new housing developments.

Improved sweeping arrangements will help the Council reduce the amount of litter and debris and tackle weed growth and silting of the highway drainage system, mitigating the risk of excessive standing water from heavy rainfall.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for the Environment Councillor Anne Clarke said, “We used to buy in the service for sweeping our main carriageways from a neighbouring authority, but with increased demand from housing growth at both Council’s reducing capacity, we decided to do something about it and buy our own large street sweeper.

Pictured are Bolsover District Council and Scarab officials standing with the new street sweeper

“We have a lot of growth in our district at present and we want to attract more tourists and visitors to the area, so we have to invest in keeping our streets clean and tidy. Having increased capacity in our sweeping arrangements will give us flexibility to target areas more frequently and provide a cleaner, greener district for everyone to enjoy.”

Scarab is the pioneer of the single-engine truck-mounted road sweeper and has been championing its environmental benefits for almost four decades. At the heart of the success of this system is continued investment into supporting customers – such as Bolsover District Council – to discover the benefits of this innovative technology through expert training.

The Magnum 72 is capable of delivering a host of environmentally friendly benefits including reduced fuel consumption, reduced engine emissions and less noise than a traditional twin engine alternative. This brings immense benefits to residents, protecting local spaces and promoting a cleaner, healthier environment for all.

