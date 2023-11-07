Staveley Remembrance Parade organisers thank politicians for fundraising donation

Organisers of the Staveley Remembrance Parade have thanked local politicians for a fundraising donation to help ensure the long-running event goes ahead in full.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prospective MP for Chesterfield, Ben Flook, and MP for North East Derbyshire, Lee Rowley, successfully raised £2,000 and handed over a cheque last week to the Town Clerk of Staveley Town Council, Sabrina Doherty.

Sabrina said: “I am extremely grateful to Ben Flook and Lee Rowley MP for raising £2,000 so the full Remembrance parade can go ahead. This will allow local residents in Staveley to give a fitting tribute for all those who gave, and give, their lives for our country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben and Lee arranged the donations themselves after historic problems with Staveley Town Council’s finances meant that the full parade, which has been running since 1920, was unable to go ahead this year - until they stepped in.

Ben Flook and Lee Rowley hand over the cheque to the Town Clerk of Staveley Town Council, Sabrina Doherty

Speaking after handing over the £2,000 cheque to Staveley Town Council, Ben Flook stated: “It is only right that the full Staveley Remembrance Parade goes ahead. We were determined that financial difficulties would not get in the way of honouring our War dead. We will remember them.”

Lee Rowley MP added: Lee Rowley MP added: “It’s so important that Staveley has a fitting Remembrance Parade and Service and I am glad that we have been able to help in a small way.”

Staveley Town Councillor, and Falklands War Veteran, Cllr. Paul Mann, who brought the matter to the attention of Ben Flook and Lee Rowley, was also delighted by the news. Cllr. Mann said: “As a war veteran, I was determined to work with anyone who could save this year’s Remembrance Day parade. I am delighted that Ben Flook and Lee Rowley stepped up to raise the funds necessary to pay tribute to our fallen servicemen and women. I know those who served with me in the Falklands will be proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad