Staveley Remembrance Parade organisers thank politicians for fundraising donation
Prospective MP for Chesterfield, Ben Flook, and MP for North East Derbyshire, Lee Rowley, successfully raised £2,000 and handed over a cheque last week to the Town Clerk of Staveley Town Council, Sabrina Doherty.
Sabrina said: “I am extremely grateful to Ben Flook and Lee Rowley MP for raising £2,000 so the full Remembrance parade can go ahead. This will allow local residents in Staveley to give a fitting tribute for all those who gave, and give, their lives for our country.”
Ben and Lee arranged the donations themselves after historic problems with Staveley Town Council’s finances meant that the full parade, which has been running since 1920, was unable to go ahead this year - until they stepped in.
Speaking after handing over the £2,000 cheque to Staveley Town Council, Ben Flook stated: “It is only right that the full Staveley Remembrance Parade goes ahead. We were determined that financial difficulties would not get in the way of honouring our War dead. We will remember them.”
Lee Rowley MP added: Lee Rowley MP added: “It’s so important that Staveley has a fitting Remembrance Parade and Service and I am glad that we have been able to help in a small way.”
Staveley Town Councillor, and Falklands War Veteran, Cllr. Paul Mann, who brought the matter to the attention of Ben Flook and Lee Rowley, was also delighted by the news. Cllr. Mann said: “As a war veteran, I was determined to work with anyone who could save this year’s Remembrance Day parade. I am delighted that Ben Flook and Lee Rowley stepped up to raise the funds necessary to pay tribute to our fallen servicemen and women. I know those who served with me in the Falklands will be proud.”
Staveley Remembrance Parade, which is often attended by the Duke of Devonshire, will be held on Sunday 12th November, and will leave Staveley Market Place at 10.30am and head for the Garden of Remembrance, where the service will take place at 10.45am.