Staveley council to stop running town-centre market due to costs and building scheme worries

A town council has decided to give up its licence to hold Staveley’s well-known market – due to costs as well as worries about the impact of a new Staveley Town Deal regeneration scheme.

Staveley Town Council said the market, which has traditionally been held two days a week in Market Place, has been costing thousands of pounds per year to staff while costing residents in Business Rates.

The town council claims the market has also become unusable due to access restrictions and with traders losing confidence following the announcement of a new Pavilion building scheme and construction work as part of the Staveley Town Deal Staveley 21 Project overseen by Chesterfield Borough Council.

Town Cllr Paul Mann has repeatedly raised concerns that plans for the Pavilion – being led by the borough council – may cut-off or block-off the market square area for traders despite reassurances from the borough council that this would not be the intention.

A Staveley Town Council spokesperson stated: “The decision was made in relation to a recommendation from the Policy, Finance and Publicity Committee on the basis that the Town Centre Market does not actually generate any income and costs Staveley residents in the form of business rates and staff-time to manage and put up or take down the stalls.

“The business rates cost approximately £1,200 per annum. Staffing time approximately £6,000 per annum. Councillors had been concerned that they wanted to keep costs down.

“Currently, the Market Place is unusable due to access restrictions, and the announcement of the new building project caused traders to lose confidence and therefore not return after our successful relaunch in 2023, which was obviously disappointing.”

Staveley Town Council also stated there were also previous costs for electricity recharges when the site had a market store.

The Staveley 21 Project for the town centre and its Market Place including the construction of the Pavilion building is one of many projects tied into the borough council’s overall Government-funded £25.2m Staveley Town Deal regeneration scheme for the town overseen by a Staveley Town Board with various representatives including Chesterfield Borough Council.

Chesterfield Borough Council has stated that its Staveley 21 Project, funded through the Staveley Town Deal, includes the construction of the new landmark building in the town centre, improvements to the market square and rejuvenation of the High Street with works aimed at supporting businesses by creating a more attractive, welcoming and safe town centre.

Preparation work is already underway at Market Place for the Staveley 21 Project’s scheme to build the Pavilion building near Market Place as part of the Market Square Refurbishment plan which is included in the overall Staveley Town Deal scheme overseen by the borough council.

Cllr Mann recently raised concerns that plans for the Pavilion – which has been earmarked as a new home for Derbyshire County Council’s Staveley Library and new businesses – had changed and were being moved forward leaving no space for a market and threatening its future which the borough council has strongly disputed.

He argued that shopkeepers and other businesses that operate in the market square have become very concerned about the possible impact of the regeneration project on the town centre.

Cllr Mann has previously claimed the Pavilion will block the market square off from the main road so passers-by will not be able to see any events, markets or even new shops.

He also previously called for the Pavilion to be located elsewhere so it would not block off the town market – which was run by Staveley Town Council – and he called for any profit from the new building to be ring-fenced and reinvested into other projects to improve Staveley.

Chesterfield Borough Council has stated it is disappointed with Staveley Town Council’s decision to surrender its licence to hold markets but the borough council insists it will be looking at other options to still hold a market in Staveley.

The borough council believes the Staveley 21 Project’s Pavilion building will actually draw people into the market square and the council has stated the project will provide more commercial space in the town centre for businesses and also increase visibility into the marketplace.

Staveley 21 includes plans to rejuvenate the High Street with a shop front improvement scheme and new paving and a public realm, and there are also plans for improved connections between the canal and the town centre with new lighting and signage.

Cllr Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Town Centres and Visitor Economy, said: “Local people and businesses can be reassured that our regeneration plans for Staveley town centre and specifically the Market Square have not changed since they were published and adopted following public consultation.

“The plans for the new Pavilion building incorporating Staveley Library are being delivered in line with the approved planning permission which was granted in September, 2024. These were subject to the usual planning application and consultation process and are publicly available to view.

“The Staveley 21 Project also includes provision for new market stalls within an improved Market Square.

“The Staveley Town Deal Board, with Chesterfield Borough Council as the lead partner, are committed to delivering the project, which will provide space for markets and events together with the necessary supporting infrastructure.

“This has been a long-standing commitment as outlined in the Staveley Town Centre Masterplan.”

Cllr Sarvent added: “Since Cllr Mann raised his concerns about Chesterfield Borough Council’s commitment to Staveley market, it has come to light that Staveley Town Council, in a closed session of its meeting on January 28, 2025, resolved to surrender its licence to hold markets in the town centre. We are disappointed to learn of this decision, which was taken without consultation.

“Chesterfield Borough Council will now proactively look at other options for holding markets in the town centre – within the new and improved Market Square when complete – to ensure we support the future vibrancy of Staveley town centre.

“We will also continue to engage directly with the people and businesses of Staveley to keep them updated as our town centre regeneration plans progress.”