Statement from the Leader of Derbyshire County Council, Councillor Barry Lewis, on local government reorganisation

“Following the Government’s announcement of a major reorganisation of local councils across England, ordering all two-tier council areas to move to single-tier unitary authorities, the county council has carefully considered the best options for Derbyshire.

“It’s important to stress that the Government has set this process in motion, and despite concerns about a top-down directive that isn’t optional, we must get on with securing the best outcome for Derbyshire residents.

“Derbyshire County Council’s position is clear: a One Derbyshire council would best serve our residents and could save in the order of £126 million of taxpayers’ money over 5 years.

“Creating smaller unitary councils – such as dividing Derbyshire into two council areas as proposed by the district and borough councils and Derby City Council – simply wouldn’t achieve these savings.

Derbyshire County Council leader Barry LewisDerbyshire County Council leader Barry Lewis
“A single whole Derbyshire council would cut duplication – with fewer chief executives, fewer council buildings, and more efficient services – and a single tier across the whole county would make council services more streamlined and simpler for residents to understand.

“But equally importantly, Derbyshire has a strong identity and spirit that’s recognised nationally and internationally. Splitting Derbyshire into two councils breaks up our historic county and creates confusing new boundaries.

“This is a big decision that will affect generations to come, and there’s no easy way back.

“In a democratic society it’s absolutely right that we have an open and honest debate about the best way forward for Derbyshire.

“Local government reorganisation might not seem like the most exciting topic, but it directly affects the services we all rely on - road repairs, bin collections, schools, social care, and planning decisions that shape our communities.

“That’s why we’ve launched a simple poll to ensure everyone has a chance to give their views and I’d urge every resident to take part at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/poll”

· Derbyshire councils have until 21 March 2025 to put forward an initial proposal to Government.

· Parish and town councils aren’t affected by the Government’s plans.

To take part in the quick online poll visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/poll. The poll closes on 9 March 2025.

