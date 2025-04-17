Solar farm gets the go-ahead on Derbyshire Green Belt land despite villagers’ objections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Council planners have given the go-ahead for a large, new solar farm on Green Belt land near a north Derbyshire village, despite concerns about the loss of open countryside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NE Derbyshire District Council’s planning committee approved Ethical Power Development Limited’s planning application for the ground-mounted, solar photovoltaic array, together with infrastructure, fencing, access gates and trackson land south of Green Acres, off Langer Lane, in Wingerworth.

The council argued ‘very special circumstances’ outweighed any potential harm to the Green Belt stating the impact to the visual openness of the land will be moderate, it would not lead to a significant adverse effect on the area’s character, that noise and increased traffic movements would be temporary, and that any noise and light impact would not be detrimental enough to warrant refusal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson stated: “Officers conclude that the proposed development would represent inappropriate development in the Green Belt, but there are considered to be very special circumstances that outweigh the harm caused and as such it is recommended that permission be granted subject to a number of conditions.”

The proposed solar farm site near Wingerworth.

The scheme involves a 7.5 megawatts, solar array with panels no taller than three metres on seven hectares of agricultural Green Belt land between Wingerworth and Chesterfield borough creating clean energy for 2,760 properties with access from Langer Lane.

Wingerworth Parish Council objected to the application with concerns about the impact on the environment and the scheme’s proximity to homes which it stated in some cases would be within 50metres and it called for the development to be relocated so the nearest home would be at least 200metres away.

As many as 18 residents also submitted 21 representations to the district council objecting to the scheme with concerns including the proximity to homes, the impact on the environment, wildlife and Green Belt, fears of noise and light problems and the loss of space between Wingerworth and Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie Ping, who spoke during the planning meeting on behalf of her mother who lives on Florence Close, near Langer Lane, said: “This development, I believe, should be on a brownfield site. It’s far too near houses and it will give an industrial look to the space between Wingerworth and part of Langer Lane which is the Chesterfield borough part.

“The Green Belt really should be an absolute last resort and I do not believe in this case that it is appropriate.”

The Campaign for the Protection of Rural England also objected to the scheme on the grounds that it would be an inappropriate use of Green Belt land and brownfield land should have been considered ahead of Green Belt, and that the scheme would erode settlement separation and residents will have the settings of their homes industrialised.

Resident Janet Brown, of Lilymead Close, Wingerworth, said: “My house, and I am not talking about my garden, my house, my back door, will be approximately 40 metres from the proposed site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So when I have looked online the recommendation – also it is not legal – the recommendation for a small site is that it should be 200 metres away and for a large site it should be 500 metres away.

“So we are talking 40 metres and that’s really the point I want to make. It’s not a question of ‘not in my back yard’ but it almost is in my backyard – 40 metres from my door, otherwise from my house and that is my main concern.”

Ms Brown also raised concerns about the scheme being built in an area that floods from Birdholme Brook and she fears the development could create greater risks from flooding and the loss of a view for a nearby estate.

Chesterfield Borough Council also raised concerns that the scheme will harm the Green Belt and create a negative visual impact and that its contribution to the country’s energy needs would not be sufficient to justify the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the district council cited ‘very special circumstances’ allowing for the development on Green Belt and the council’s Environmental health officer, the Environment Agency and Derbyshire County Council’s flood authority all raised no objections subject to conditions while the county council’s highways authority also raised no objections.

An Ethical Power Development spokesperson: “We are proud and excited to bring forward this solar proposal in Wingerworth which will deliver 7.5MW of green energy saving 1,700 tonnes of CO 2 and enough power for 2,760 homes which is about the size of Wingerworth.

“After 40 years it will be decommissioned and the site fully restored. As well as producing clean energy the project combats the ecological crisis by exceeding the biodiversity net gain policy with uplifts of 107per cent hedgerow, 68per cent habitat and ten per cent watercourse units.”

He added: “The context of this application is against the climate and ecological crisis affecting all communities. The Clean Power 2030 Action Plan and the NPPF (National Planning Policy Framework) states clear direction that a once in a generation shift in approach and pace of delivery is required to achieve green power by 2030.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Cllr Mark Foster argued the scheme is an inappropriate development and that its benefits do not outweigh the harm to the Green Belt both spatially and visually and that the ‘very special circumstances’ to develop on Green Belt have not been met but his motion to refuse the planning application was narrowly defeated.

The planning committee finally voted by six councillors to three, with one abstention, to approve planning permission for the scheme with conditions including a land contamination assessment, a site investigation to establish any risks from any mining legacy, restricted construction times and that the land be restored after 40 years.