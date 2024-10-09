Snake Pass: Major Derbyshire A-road set to close for 11 days as council battles to manage “significant landslips”
Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has confirmed that the A57 Snake Pass will be closed between October 14 and 25, to allow for repairs and maintenance works to take place.
A DCC spokesperson said: “We’re resurfacing two parts of the Snake Pass where there are ongoing landslips, doing some patching repairs to the road surface at various places, carrying out regular drainage works, hedge trimming, tree felling for Ash dieback and some wall repairs.
“We know that cyclists enjoy riding the pass when it is closed, they can cycle up from the Glossop end of the pass to the summit and return the same way, as there is no work taking place there.
“For safety reasons we’d recommend cyclists do not ride up from the Sheffield side, as it will be a construction site with full width resurfacing works taking place in some parts.
“A signed diversion will be in place and access will be maintained for those who live on the pass. Apologies for the inconvenience caused but we continue to try to manage the significant landslips on this road to do everything we can to keep it open.”
