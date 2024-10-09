Snake Pass: Major Derbyshire A-road set to close for 11 days as council battles to manage “significant landslips”

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 9th Oct 2024, 15:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Derbyshire’s Snake Pass will close for 11 days this month amid “significant landslips” along the busy route.

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has confirmed that the A57 Snake Pass will be closed between October 14 and 25, to allow for repairs and maintenance works to take place.

A DCC spokesperson said: “We’re resurfacing two parts of the Snake Pass where there are ongoing landslips, doing some patching repairs to the road surface at various places, carrying out regular drainage works, hedge trimming, tree felling for Ash dieback and some wall repairs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We know that cyclists enjoy riding the pass when it is closed, they can cycle up from the Glossop end of the pass to the summit and return the same way, as there is no work taking place there.

The Snake Pass will be shut to drivers for 11 days this month.The Snake Pass will be shut to drivers for 11 days this month.
The Snake Pass will be shut to drivers for 11 days this month.

“For safety reasons we’d recommend cyclists do not ride up from the Sheffield side, as it will be a construction site with full width resurfacing works taking place in some parts.

READ THIS: Masseuse allegedly groped by Chesterfield FC manager James Rowe feared she would be “hated" if she reported it, trial hears

“A signed diversion will be in place and access will be maintained for those who live on the pass. Apologies for the inconvenience caused but we continue to try to manage the significant landslips on this road to do everything we can to keep it open.”

Related topics:Derbyshire County CouncilDerbyshireJames Rowe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice