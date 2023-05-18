These stunning pictures show how a visitor attraction just over the Derbyshire border is expected to be transformed by levelling up cash.

And these pictures show what the popular venue is set to look like after the work is completed, with artist’s impressions created and published in a design and access statement by Rotherham Council, and partners Oobe and architects AHR, who is putting the scheme just over the Derbyshire border.

A total of £5.5m will see new facilities built at the park, including the development of a waterfront café with views across the lake. It will feature both indoor and outdoor seating with a first-floor room available for events and meetings. The existing café in the courtyard will be adapted as a ‘grab and go’ outlet.

Improvements will also be made to the parking facilities and a relocated cycle hub will be complemented by a high-quality landscaping scheme to enhance the visitor experience – including a new play area.

Rother Valley Park zip wire and toboggan run

The pictures show artist’s impressions of features including the café and visitor centre, as well as pictures of a zip wire and toboggan run. They also show how the waterfront is expected to look next to the lake at the attraction, which dates back to the early 1980s.

Works for both schemes are due to start later in the year, and some elements of the finer details on the planning application were approved by Rotherham Council earlier this month.

Rother Valley Country Park Rother Valley Country Park includes areas of open water, grassland, woodland as well as footpaths, bridleways. You can hire equipment from the Activity Centre to enjoy the facilities on the main lake at the park. Popular activities for visitors are; Water Zorbing, Pedal Boats and the Rowing Boats.

Waterfront An artists impressio of the path along the waterfront at the revamped Rother Valley Park

Northern play area Pictures show the Northern play area in the revamped Rother Valley country park

Cafe The view of the new cafe from the paths at the revamped Rother Valley