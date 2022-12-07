News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Revised plans for 650 homes, shops, health and leisure facilities near Chesterfield up for approval

An expansive development of 650 homes, care home, shops, health and leisure facilities that was approved last year despite traffic concerns is back before planners next week.

By Christina Massey
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The controversial application for the development off Worksop Road, Mastin Moor, was granted planning permission by Chesterfield Borough Council in February last year, however concerns over potential traffic and flooding issues have delayed the building project.

Now revised plans featuring amendments to road layout and surface water drainage measures are back before the planning committee for outline permission, recommended for approval by officers.

Hide Ad

The planning meeting will take place at Chesterfield Town Hall on Monday, December 12.

An expansive development of 650 homes, care home, shops, health and leisure facilities that was approved last year despite traffic concerns is back before planners next week.
ChesterfieldChesterfield Borough Council