Revised plans for 650 homes, shops, health and leisure facilities near Chesterfield up for approval
An expansive development of 650 homes, care home, shops, health and leisure facilities that was approved last year despite traffic concerns is back before planners next week.
The controversial application for the development off Worksop Road, Mastin Moor, was granted planning permission by Chesterfield Borough Council in February last year, however concerns over potential traffic and flooding issues have delayed the building project.
Now revised plans featuring amendments to road layout and surface water drainage measures are back before the planning committee for outline permission, recommended for approval by officers.
The planning meeting will take place at Chesterfield Town Hall on Monday, December 12.