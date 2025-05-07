Restoration project set to bring life back to new section of the Chesterfield Canal – with work starting this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A scheme to regenerate a new section of the Chesterfield Canal in north east Derbyshire will begin this month – after the proposals were given the green light by the county council.

Derbyshire County Council and the Chesterfield Canal Trust have reached an agreement to allow work to start on the restoration of the Chesterfield Canal at Renishaw - with the project set to begin before the end of this month after facing delays due to technical problems.

The trust is working to revive the Chesterfield Canal in Derbyshire, aiming to provide a green space that is open for local communities to enjoy - as well as creating new wildlife habitats and mitigating climate change.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “There has been a long delay which is down to unexpected problems with the design.

The Chesterfield Canal Trust is aiming to restore a section of the canal at Renishaw. Credit: Chesterfield Canal Trust

“These were technical issues to do with the liner and the steep sides of the canal, but they can be overcome.

“The design means that the works may cost more than forecast, so they will be phased to do a section at a time. The Trust’s Work Party has already cleared the area for a compound which will be the first phase of the works. When that has been erected, some access paths will be built and then the actual work on the canal will start.

“The trust appreciates that long delays are very frustrating for everyone, especially the local residents, but everyone is now looking forward to real progress.”

The canal at Renishaw will eventually be filled with water again, which the trust said was crucial in regenerating the area’s natural environment - which has suffered after years of industrialisation.

Derbyshire County Council has given the green light for the project to commence. Credit: Chesterfield Canal Trust

A trust spokesperson added: “The old canal is derelict and unsightly as it passes through North East Derbyshire, a former coal mining area now with a lot of deprivation and ill health.

“The area's nature has been depleted over two centuries of industrialisation and is now a nature recovery area. The route is unmanaged, making walking difficult and access for mobility scooters and wheelchairs impracticable.

“A once-busy heritage route with birds, fish, amphibians, and used by boats, can be restored to life again by volunteers. Repairing damage and refilling the canal with water will restore a community asset, which local people can use for circular walks with step-free access. Benches and information boards will encourage and inform users.

“Aquatic, marginal, and terrestrial habitats will be created along the corridor - connecting nature to other corridors. Planting will attract a wide range of species including kingfishers, water voles and pollinators - eventually restoring the canal to join the national network.”