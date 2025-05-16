Residents warned that emergency services will descend on Derbyshire village as part of ‘live exercise’

Emergency services will descend on a Derbyshire village as part of a ‘live exercise’ – with residents being warned to expect fires crews and ambulances at the scene for several hours.

Killamarsh Parish Council have shared a statement from Veolia, warning residents of an upcoming ‘live exercise’ at the Norwood Industrial Estate.

A spokesperson for Veolia said: “In conjunction with Derbyshire County Council, we periodically do emergency exercises to test responses and equipment in the event of a real incident on site, all upper tier COMAH sites do them.

“The last one we did was in April 2022. It is now our turn to do one again, which will be on May 22. This one will be a ‘live’ exercise where the emergency services will actually attend, set up their equipment, spray some water about and we will run through a scenario.

“We want to let members of the public and local businesses know so they are aware and are not panicked by seeing fire engines and possibly ambulances turning up on the day – albeit in a relaxed and calm manner rather than with blues and twos going off.

“It will last for two or three hours in the morning (between 9.30am and 12.30pm roughly), we will then pack everything away and the plant will return to normal operations and continue the simulation and debrief in the afternoon as a virtual event.”