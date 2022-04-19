North East Derbyshire District Council and its housing partner Rykneld Homes are holding two ‘meet the council’ events this spring.

They will take place on Wednesday 27 April 2022, at Shirland Parish Hall, Main Road, Shirland, and on Monday 16 May 2022, at Barlow Village Hall, Millcross Lane, Barlow.

North East Derbyshire District Council leaders say the events will give people the chance to speak with councillors and officers, as well as raise queries about the services they provide

Both events will take place between 5.30pm and 7.30pm, and will give people the chance to speak with councillors and officers, raise queries about the services they provide, obtain advice and guidance and find out more about online services and how to sign-up for updates.

Question Time sessions will be chaired by Council Leader, Cllr Alex Dale, at 6pm and 7pm, where a panel of Cabinet Members and senior officers will be available to address any questions from attendees.