Remembering the fallen in Chesterfield

The service will remember all those who have sacrificed their lives in service for our country. It will be on Sunday 12 November, at 2.30pm at St Mary and All Saints’ Church, the ‘Crooked Spire’.

Councillor Mick Brady, the Mayor of Chesterfield, said: “Remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country is one of the most important civic duties that we all have. Every year lots of residents turn out to show their support and remember together as a community, I’m proud to be leading the parade this year and I look forward to seeing the many members of our community turn out to pay their respects.”

Everyone is welcome to attend but residents are politely asked to be seated by 2pm as the Church can become very full.

Chesterfield Town Hall with the Poppy cascades installed

The service will be followed by a parade from St Mary and All Saints’ Church, through Burlington Street, High Street, Glumangate onto Rose Hill.

Residents and visitors are welcome to watch the parade which will be led by Chesterfield’s Mayor and Mayoress and other local dignitaries. They will be joined by members of the Armed Forces, ex-services organisations and uniformed youth organisations from Chesterfield.

Members of the public are also welcome to attend the wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial from approximately 3.30pm with the poppy cascade featuring 16,000 poppies donated by people from across the world as a backdrop.

The poppy cascade was installed on the front of the Town Hall on Tuesday 31 October by members of The Royal Engineers Association, who are the custodians of the poppies. Each year the Royal Engineers Association ensures the poppy fall’s safekeeping, making sure it is dry and safely stored and any repairs are carried out prior to their next outing.

On Friday 10 November children from schools across Chesterfield will join the Mayor and Mayoress in holding a minute silence at 11am outside the Town Hall and laying a wreath of remembrance.

Staveley Town Council will hold their annual Remembrance parade and service in Staveley on Sunday 12 November. The parade will leave Staveley Market Place at 10.30am and head for the Garden of Remembrance, where the service will take place come rain or shine at 10.45am.