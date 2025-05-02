Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A council seat in Derbyshire has been won by Reform UK – who beat Labour and Conservative candidates in a by-election.

Dan Price, the Reform UK candidate, has won the by-election for the Cotmanhay ward on Erewash Borough Council.

Price won the seat with 591 votes, ahead of Labour’s Paul Opiah with 175 votes and Conservative candidate Sue Beardsley on 137 votes.

The full results for the by-election, including the number of votes won by each candidate, can be found below:

Cotmanhay Ward:.

Sue Beardsley (Conservative) - 137.

Lauren Mckie (Green Party) - 61.

Paul Opiah (Labour) - 175.

Dan Price (Reform UK) - elected with 591.

Angela Togni (Liberal Democrat) - 61.

The results for the Kirk Hallam and Stanton By Dale by-election for Erewash Borough Council can also be found below:

Deena Draycott (Green Party) - 447 votes.

Richard Pollard (Labour Party) - 290 votes.

Andrew Paul Prince (Conservative) - elected with 589 votes.