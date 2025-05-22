The leading Reform cabinet on Derbyshire County Council has been revealed, with specific roles for “Government efficiency”, potholes and special educational needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the authority’s first full council meeting on Wednesday, (May 21), Reform’s Cllr Alan Graves, also a Derby city councillor, formally took up the position as leader of the county council.

He is accompanied by Cllr Rob Reaney as deputy leader with the total council cabinet – including the leader and deputy – consisting of ten councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This, from a party driving efficiency, is larger than the previous Conservative administration, which had nine cabinet members.

Reform Derbyshire County Council Cabinet members with leader Cllr Alan Graves.

However, there is now only one support cabinet member position, down from nine, meaning the overall cabinet size – including support – is down from 18 to 11 councillors.

Reform’s leading cabinet will include newly defined roles to match their key priorities including one for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), filled by Cllr John Lawson (Breaston division).

Meanwhile, Cllr Charlotte Hill (Melbourne & Woodville division) will fill the newly defined role of potholes, highways and transport, and Cllr Jack Bradley (Long Eaton North division) will hold the SEND and education portfolio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roles of council chairman and civic chairman will both be carried out by Reform’s Cllr Nick Adams.

Reform UK Derbyshire County Council group and group leader before the first full council meeting.

This will require the constitution to be amended and a referral to the independent remuneration committee to consider how best to approach the salary he will receive, the council’s legal official Helen Barrington said.

Cllr Adams was asked if he would be one person in two roles or one person in one new merged role, choosing to defer to Cllr Graves.

Cllr Graves said it was two roles merged into one, but Ms Barrington clarified that until the constitution is amended it would be one person performing two roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further key change is the scrapping of the council’s climate change committee, which was formed under the previous Conservative administration.

The county council cabinet is:

Alan Graves – leader and strategic leadership

Rob Reaney – deputy leader and economic development and regeneration

Sam Redfern – children and families

Carol Wood – net zero and environment

Charlotte Hill – potholes, highways and transport

Dawn Abbott – health and communities

Jack Bradley – SEND and education

Joss Barnes – adult care

Stephen Reed – business services

John Lawson – Council efficiency (DOGE)

Cllr Charlotte Greaves will serve as cabinet support member for SEND and education.