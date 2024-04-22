Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) Consultation 2024: Clay Cross anti-social behaviour
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Council is asking people for their views on plans to introduce a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in Clay Cross and adjoining areas.
PSPOs are intended to deal with nuisance or problems in an area that cause harm to the quality of life of the local community.
If approved, the Clay Cross order will come into effect this by the end of May and will prohibit any person from participating in a range of anti-social behaviour in the restricted area.
Cllr Nigel Barker, Leader of North East Derbyshire District Council and Cabinet Member with responsibility for Community Safety, said: “This order gives us the opportunity to put a stop to anti-social behaviour in Clay Cross and adjoining areas, and help residents feel safer within their communities.
“Please give us your views on the proposed PSPO so we can use your collective voices to help make our district safer for us all to enjoy.”
If approved, the order will prohibit any person from participating in or taking part in the following activities (but not limited to):
No person shall within the restricted area:
· Ingest, inhale, inject, smoke, possess or otherwise use controlled or intoxicating substances.
· Sell or supply controlled or intoxicating substances.
· No person shall within the restricted area refuse to stop drinking alcohol or hand over any containers (sealed or unsealed) which are believed to contain alcohol, when required to do so by an authorised person.
· Loitering by persons in council housing blocks and estates (including but not limited to any stairwell, lobby area, and communal balconies) causing or likely to cause nuisance, intimidation, harassment, alarm or distress or using or dealing drugs directly or indirectly causing damage or other ASB.
· Loitering by persons at any retail premises causing or likely to cause nuisance, intimidation, harassment, alarm or distress or using or dealing drugs directly or indirectly causing damage or other ASB
A breach of the proposed PSPO could mean a penalty of £100, it could lead to an arrest, or it could lead to court action if the behaviour persists.
You can view the area of the proposed PSPO here: www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk
You can have your say on the proposed Clay Cross Anti-Social Behaviour - Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) by completing the online survey - online1.snapsurveys.com/wqxre7 Closing date: 20 May 2024. You can email us on [email protected] to request a paper version.