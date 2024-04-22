Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) Consultation 2024: Clay Cross anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Council is asking people for their views on plans to introduce a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in Clay Cross and adjoining areas.

PSPOs are intended to deal with nuisance or problems in an area that cause harm to the quality of life of the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, the Clay Cross order will come into effect this by the end of May and will prohibit any person from participating in a range of anti-social behaviour in the restricted area.

clay Cross from above

Cllr Nigel Barker, Leader of North East Derbyshire District Council and Cabinet Member with responsibility for Community Safety, said: “This order gives us the opportunity to put a stop to anti-social behaviour in Clay Cross and adjoining areas, and help residents feel safer within their communities.

“Please give us your views on the proposed PSPO so we can use your collective voices to help make our district safer for us all to enjoy.”

If approved, the order will prohibit any person from participating in or taking part in the following activities (but not limited to):

No person shall within the restricted area:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Ingest, inhale, inject, smoke, possess or otherwise use controlled or intoxicating substances.

· Sell or supply controlled or intoxicating substances.

· No person shall within the restricted area refuse to stop drinking alcohol or hand over any containers (sealed or unsealed) which are believed to contain alcohol, when required to do so by an authorised person.

· Loitering by persons in council housing blocks and estates (including but not limited to any stairwell, lobby area, and communal balconies) causing or likely to cause nuisance, intimidation, harassment, alarm or distress or using or dealing drugs directly or indirectly causing damage or other ASB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Loitering by persons at any retail premises causing or likely to cause nuisance, intimidation, harassment, alarm or distress or using or dealing drugs directly or indirectly causing damage or other ASB

A breach of the proposed PSPO could mean a penalty of £100, it could lead to an arrest, or it could lead to court action if the behaviour persists.

You can view the area of the proposed PSPO here: www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk