Public Inquiry to decide whether a '£300m' residential scheme for Chesterfield should go-ahead

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Woodall Homes Ltd, of Chesterfield, appealed for a Public Inquiry after Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee had originally left the developers’ application for the scheme “non-determined” but following a resolved dispute over funding for a new £1.7m bridge the committee agreed it is now “minded” to approve the application.

However, the final decision on the planning application to demolish buildings on the brownfield site on Brimington Road, Chesterfield, and to build 83 dwellings, 41 apartments, and 20 flats over garages with ground floor commercial units and landscaping now lies with the Public Inquiry which begins on Tuesday, September 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Public Inquiry notice states: “An Inspector appointed by the Secretary of State will hold an Inquiry opening on the date shown above to decide the appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposed housing development at Tapton Business Park

“Members of the public may attend the Inquiry and, at the Inspector’s discretion, express their views.”

Planning officers originally flagged-up the need to improve footpaths around the site and the need for a new, replacement bridge between Riverside East and the Waterfront areas.

They argued that even though the paths and the proposed bridge were not inside the development site area they were part of the council’s masterplan requiring access, connectivity, and open space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planners subsequently requested the developers help provide funding towards an improved pedestrian riverside footpath and cycle route alongside Riverside Park, improved secondary pedestrian streets connecting Brimington Road with the riverside, and towards a new, upgraded £1.7m pedestrian bridge across the River Rother.

Tapton Business Park Site, Off Brimington Road, Chesterfield

They argued Woodall Homes should pay £1.275m towards the cost of any new bridge and that path improvements could cost as much as £131,750.

However, Woodall Homes argued during a planning committee meeting in July that it cannot be responsible for matters beyond its site boundary and that to invest in additional work would not be financially viable and would leave a deficit.

The council’s planning officers recommended the planning committee refuse permission on the basis the development would not fit with the council masterplan which outlined a need for improvements to access routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the planning committee belatedly voted unanimously in July that it is now ‘minded’ to approve the application with a possible proposal that some funding might be sought at a later stage to contribute towards a bridge but the final decision now lies with the Public Inquiry Inspector.

Proposed housing development at Tapton Business Park.

In addition, Woodall Homes Planning Director Darren Abbott said the developers had provided connections to the site and they may be able to help in some way with future plans for improved paths and a new bridge.

Cllr Stuart Brittain, Vice Chair of the planning committee, has said that he acknowledges the complexities but he feels under the circumstances the area was not likely to be offered a better scheme.

Woodall Homes’s Land and Planning Director Chris Dwan has also explained the deciding Public Inquiry still has to go ahead although it should now be more straightforward given the council’s position that it would have been minded to approve the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Public Inquiry is due to start from 10am, on Tuesday, September 19, and was scheduled to run for six days, and it will be held at Chesterfield Town Hall, on Rose Hill, near the town centre.

Paths near the proposed residential development at Tapton Business Park

Woodall Homes’s proposed 2.59 hectare site is part of the council’s overall Chesterfield Waterside Regeneration plans to support jobs, restore the canal and river, and to improve access with footpaths and a cycle network.

A spokesperson for Woodall Homes stated that the developer’s residential scheme is a an estimated £300m development.