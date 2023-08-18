Public consultation opens for revisions to Ripley’s local plan

The town council has now submitted it draft plan to Amber Valley Borough Council to arrange the publicity and formal consultation for a period of 6 weeks from Friday, 18 August 2023 until 4.30pm on Friday, 29 September 2023.

The neighbourhood plan area includes Ripley and other villages and settlements within its parish, including Waingroves, Street Lane, Heage, Upper and Lower Hartshay, Sawmills, Nether Heage, Bullbridge and Ambergate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan includes policies against which future development proposals would be assessed through the planning process.

Town Hall, Ripley

The submitted neighbourhood plan and associated documents can be viewed on the Borough Council’s website: www.ambervalley.gov.uk/ripleyneighbourhoodplan.

A hard copy of the documents will also be available to view during normal working hours at:

Amber Valley Borough Council, Town Hall, Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3B, or Ripley Library, 21 Grosvenor Road, Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3JE.

Any comments on the Ripley Neighbourhood Plan can either be submitted by email to [email protected] or by post to: