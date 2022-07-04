Public consultation event to unveil plans for 75 new homes in Matlock

Richborough Estates has drawn up proposals to build up to 75 new homes on land south of Chesterfield Road, adjacent to the recent Bentley Bridge Road scheme, and is now looking to gauge local opinion on the prospect.

The firm – a ‘land promotion’ comany’ which works in partnership with landowners, councils, local stakeholders – will be holding an exhibition at Matlock Golf Club, opposite the site in question, on Thursday, July 14, 3-7pm.

A spokesperson said: “The site has recently been identified by Derbyshire Dales District Council as a potentially suitable location for housing growth in the emerging Local Plan Review for the area.

The land on Chesterfield Road is slated for housing development. (Image: Google)

“The consultation event will help further inform the plans and assist the council in considering a future planning application.”

They added: “We hope that as many people as possible will come along to find out for themselves about these proposals and they are keen for the local community to find out what is being proposed and provide their feedback. Feedback from the community is very important to help shape the plans for the site.

“Representatives of the development team will be on hand to discuss the proposals and answer any questions.”

Richborough have experience in Matlock, having secured an outline planning application for land off Asker Lane which was subsequently sold to William Davis Homes in 2016 and has now been built out, delivering 110 homes – despite an opposition campaign from local residents.

Although any planning application for the Chesterfield Road site would be assessed on its own merits, it will not escape neighbours’ attention that local roads are already expected to accommodate ten years of construction traffic if the long-disputed Gritstone Road development, just to the north, is finally approved.