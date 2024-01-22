Pub landlady thanks politician for fundraising donation
Heather Mills approached Ben Flook directly after hearing of his fundraising efforts to save the Staveley Remembrance Day Parade in November, and his help to secure the Staveley Project Organiser Team enough funds to provide presents for Children at Christmas.
Ben Flook raised £100 and handed over the cheque to Landlady Heather Mills, to help with the running costs at an event held in conjunction with the 1st Brimington Brownies.
Upon receiving the donation, Heather Mills commented: ‘We are so grateful that Ben Flook was able to help with our fundraising this year. Thanks to Ben’s efforts – alongside others – we were able to fund presents for our local community. It was lovely to see everyone – especially the children who were able to receive a gift - have a great time.’
As a local community pub, the Red Lion in Brimington often hosts events for the local community. On Church Street in Brimington, it is open from midday every day of the week.