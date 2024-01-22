Heather Mills, Landlady of the Red Lion in Brimington, has thanked Conservative parliamentary candidate for Chesterfield, Ben Flook, for a fundraising donation to host a community event at her Pub for local children to celebrate Christmas and to welcome in the New Year.

Heather Mills approached Ben Flook directly after hearing of his fundraising efforts to save the Staveley Remembrance Day Parade in November, and his help to secure the Staveley Project Organiser Team enough funds to provide presents for Children at Christmas.

Ben Flook raised £100 and handed over the cheque to Landlady Heather Mills, to help with the running costs at an event held in conjunction with the 1st Brimington Brownies.

Upon receiving the donation, Heather Mills commented: ‘We are so grateful that Ben Flook was able to help with our fundraising this year. Thanks to Ben’s efforts – alongside others – we were able to fund presents for our local community. It was lovely to see everyone – especially the children who were able to receive a gift - have a great time.’