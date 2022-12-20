£31k funding for Derbyshire Covid recovery projects

Among the successful organisations so far, the authority awarded £2k to the Doe Lea Centre Arts Project for a project designed to address loneliness. Another £2k was given to Chesterfield Foodbank, while £1,900 went towards the Bailey Bears Sensory Den Covid Awareness Week, a family holiday programme focussing on vaccine awareness, hand hygiene and Covid prevention.

Since September 1, Derbyshire County Council has allocated 18 grants of between £250 and £2k through the Covid-19 Community Fund, which utilises Government cash to support ongoing outbreak management activity.

Derventio Housing, in Erewash, received £1,846 for its Growing Lives project, which offers support to those who have faced homelessness, addiction issues and social exclusion.