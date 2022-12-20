News you can trust since 1855
£31k funding for Derbyshire Covid recovery projects

Derbyshire foodbanks, mental health organisations and arts projects are among the worthwhile causes helping the continued Covid-19 recovery, that have benefited from a share of £31k.

By Christina Massey
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 11:22am
Since September 1, Derbyshire County Council has allocated 18 grants of between £250 and £2k through the Covid-19 Community Fund, which utilises Government cash to support ongoing outbreak management activity.

Derventio Housing, in Erewash, received £1,846 for its Growing Lives project, which offers support to those who have faced homelessness, addiction issues and social exclusion.

The Community Unity Project, in North East Derbyshire, received £2k to help with bereavement counselling and food parcels.

