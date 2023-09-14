Watch more videos on Shots!

The loan will allow Platform Thirty1 to manage a funding award of £249,999 from the Heritage Lottery Fund for their Home Truths project, which is an extension of the Greater Creative programme they are already carrying out in Blackwell Parish.

The Council’s Executive agreed the loan through their Economic Loan Fund (ELF) which provides small and medium sized businesses the option of taking out a loan to help businesses and local areas flourish.

Bolsover District Council Cabinet Member for Growth, Councillor John Ritchie said, “What Platform Thirty 1 have been doing in Blackwell Parish has been excellent and we had no hesitation in supporting this work through our Economic Loan Fund. We are keen to support our local businesses and communities as much as we can, and this project enables us to do just that.”

The Home Truths project will include a suite of innovative activities designed to unlock, capture, curate and celebrate local heritage in such a way that will bring generations together, develop community leaders and enhance the local environment.

This project aims to provide an ex-industrial working-class community with rich, locally owned heritage resources to mirror their rich, industrial heritage past, and have the opportunity to develop their skills and voices as they work with professionals to co-create projects that are meaningful to them.