£100k to boost well-being of young people
The cash has been ring-fenced from the county’s Public Health and will cover a two-year period.
Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Well-being, Councillor Mary Dooley said, “The pandemic, inequalities in society and a decade of inaction have all added to the issues we are seeing in our children and young people’s mental health and well-being, and something must be done.
“Schools are reporting much higher social, emotional, and mental health needs along with special education needs so this grant will help us start and make some inroads in targeting those most at need.”
The exact details of how the grant will be utilised are currently being discussed with the Public Health Locality Lead for Bolsover District.
But the project aims to improve outcomes for young people by giving them more choice and control over their lives and an improved sense of belonging where young people are involved in local community groups or activities.
Mandy Chambers, Chair of Bolsover Partnership said, “Supporting our children and young people is essential if we are to help them achieve their goals and aspirations.
“We know that more and more young people are feeling anxious, so the earlier we can help and support their mental health will better equip them as they face the ups and downs that life can throw at them.”
The grant will enable Bolsover Partnership to work with a variety of young people and will target:• Those with complex needs.• Young people on the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services waiting list.• Those not in employment, education, or training.• Those who are lonely and isolated.• Those with special educational needs and disabilities.