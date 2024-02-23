“Power to the people” - councillors agreed to rethink plans to sell off Derbyshire green space for development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At an Erewash Borough Council meeting the authority’s scrutiny committee of councillors called for leadership to rethink plans to potentially sell off part of the former Pewit Golf Course, off West End Drive in Ilkeston.

Those members of the scrutiny committee have recommended that leadership should adopt the land as part of the overall nature reserve scheme – as had been the original plan before a change in administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting, attended by nearly 100 campaigners and with a peak of 86 people watching online, was punctuated by periodic raucous applause as councillors debated their disappointment at the potential sale of the site.

The seven acres of land off West End Drive, Ilkeston, including the former clubhouse, which could be sold off.

In January, the council’s Labour executive approved plans to deem a supposed seven acres of the now-closed Pewit Golf Course “surplus to requirements” and potentially sell it to a private buyer.

This land had been set to form a quarter of the planned new Pewit Coronation Meadows nature reserve on the former golf course.

Minister of State for Housing – and North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley – said in Parliament in January that the borough council was making “disasters”, “wrong priorities” and “wrong decisions”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, more than 700 people have signed a petition opposing the potential sale.

Conservative Group leader, Cllr Wayne Major, called in the decision for debate at scrutiny and a meeting to discuss the matter last week had to be adjourned due to the lack of space for around 90 campaigners alongside technical difficulties.

At the meeting, reconvened at Long Eaton Town Hall, Jeremy Jaroszek, the council’s chief executive apologised for the issues faced by residents at the failed Ilkeston Town Hall meeting on February 15.

He also said errors had been made in the reported size of the land currently set to be disposed of, detailing that it is actually 8.7 acres, not seven acres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jaroszek said the seven acres figure (7.16 acres to be exact) was the size of the site deemed “developable” while the overall plot is “closer to nine acres”.

Cllr James Dawson, council leader, started the discussion by saying the authority was a “listening council” and said the decision could be called back for reconsideration by the leading executive.

Cllr Major said he would keep his remarks short, following Cllr Dawson’s comments, saying “I don’t believe in rubbing salt in the wound”.

He claimed money was committed as part of the approved former Stanton Ironworks redevelopment for biodiversity improvements at Pewit and that was now being “undermined”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Major said he welcomed the move to reconsider the potential sale and that it was “sensible”.

Cllr Ben Hall-Evans said a free bus had been arranged to bring West End Drive residents from Ilkeston to Long Eaton for the night’s meeting and dubbed the failed meeting last week a “shambles”.

He said the council was “putting a land fire sale ahead of the climate” through its intended disposal of the site, which he said did not mesh with the declaration of a climate emergency last year.

Cllr Hall-Evans said he understood homes needed to be built, but in the right places, and dubbed the current trajectory a “stealth move”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Bethan Eddy, deputy leader of the Conservative Group, said she had received 60 emails over the site’s future raising issues such as congestion, protection of green space, widespread wildlife and the safeguarding of 70 mature trees.

Cllr Ann Mills said it was “a bit bewildering” for the site to be discussed for sale during a climate emergency, and said the wildlife habitat needed to be protected and that the loss of this plot could affect the viability of the planned nature reserve.

Cllr Gordon Thomas, the council’s lead member for resources, said the council was being “open and transparent” in its handling of the potential sale, drawing laughter from the audience.

He said there was “no specific commitment” for money from the Stanton Ironworks redevelopment to be spent on Pewit, but that there was £261,000 to be spent managing the Manor Floods nature reserve for the next 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Harrison Broadhurst said he had received 401 objections to the disposal of the site, through calls and emails, with 312 forming a template issued by the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust.

These objections claimed the intended move was “undemocratic” and “directly ignored our voice”, with concerns about the loss of green space, traffic, lack of consultation, pressure on local services, impact on house values and flood risk.

Cllr Steve Bilbie said he was alarmed the council had decided to dispose of a site it did not accurately detail the size of, saying he “applauded Ilkeston residents for making people power work”, saying the plot was a “jewel in the crown” of Ilkeston and needed to be protected for future generations.

Cllr Carol Hart said in response to the implication that the site could be bought and retained as open space by a developer: “You really must be joking. That would be funny if it wasn’t so serious.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She claimed the council had “alienated” the wildlife trust, which has in turn campaigned to overturn the authority’s intended decision.

Cllr Robert Mee said the committee should ask the executive to support a discounted option to keep the site in the planned nature reserve redevelopment instead of selling it.

After an extended break, this was adopted and approved unanimously by all councillors.

Cllr Dawson, following the meeting, said: “I have previously said we were a listening council and we have political jibes here but it was never a done deal. It was the start of a process and it is an open and transparent one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He did not commit to reversing the initial decision made by his executive leadership team but said his group and officers would reconsider a report written up by officers when it is referred back to them.

Scott Blance, advocacy manager for Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, said: “This is an excellent outcome.

“I would say it is a courageous decision by Erewash Borough Council. They have listened to the pleas and responded to the climate and ecological emergency.