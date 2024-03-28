Popular train at Chesterfield’s Queen’s Park set to return after being damaged during floods

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mini train at Queen’s Park will be operating again from next week – after the attraction was damaged when Chesterfield was hit by flooding back in October.

The train is running from April 2-14 (apart from Mondays), between 10.30am and 4.00pm, and is also weather dependent.

Rides are £2.50 and it is cash only. The council will also be running an Easter egg hunt on March 29, 30 and 31.

The train will be starting again next week. Credit: Matthew Jones Photography

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “During the flooding last October, the track for the mini train was damaged and required specialist repair.