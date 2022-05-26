Popular Motor Fest event in Chesterfield town centre cancelled by council due to safety concerns

The last Motor Fest event was held before the pandemic in 2019, which saw thousands flock to Chesterfield to look at a range of eye-catching vehicles.

Although Motor Fest was well-attended, Chesterfield Borough Council said that there were issues surrounding its safety, which had forced them to reconsider the future of the event.

A council spokesperson said: “In reviewing the borough events programme, the council and our partners have given careful consideration to a number of issues relating to the future safety and viability of Motor Fest.

A number of exciting motors have graced Chesterfield’s cobbles during the event. Credit: Eric Gregory

“The last event in 2019 identified concerns regarding overall event safety – concerns which were heightened given the organisers’ desire to grow this already large-scale event.”

The council spokesperson said that they could not find an agreement with the organisers on how to move forward, and that the event would not be taking place in the town centre this year.

“Having considered a range of information and options, we concluded that the proposed scale and format of this event has become too large for the pedestrianised town centre and as a result poses a risk to public safety. We have worked closely with the organisers, offering event management support to try and overcome some of the concerns, but unfortunately it has not been possible to reach an agreed way forward to deliver a safe event.

“We appreciate that this is a popular event that has served the town well, and that many people will be disappointed in this news – but public safety must be our priority and the council is committed to supporting the organisers to search for a more suitable venue.

“We remain committed to do all we can to encourage people to safely visit and stay in our town centre, to support local businesses and ensure Chesterfield remains an attractive destination to visit. In reviewing our events provision for this year we are progressing a number of key events which will attract significant numbers of visitors, and increased footfall into the town centre – these include the 1940s Market and Medieval Fun Day.”

The council’s move has attracted criticism on the Motor Fest’s Facebook page. Sharon Aubert said: “This is a bad decision from the council. The motorfest has always brought a lot of footfall into the town centre.”