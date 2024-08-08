Police and council win closure for Chesterfield property used by squatter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North East Derbyshire District Council, Rykneld Homes and Derbyshire Constabulary successfully obtained a closure order on a property, putting an end to distress for local residents.

The property, on Wingfield Road, New Tupton, is managed by Rykneld Homes on behalf of the Council. It was empty while awaiting refurbishment when Kristian Allen began squatting there in May 2024.

Residents have since reported incidents of serious anti-social behaviour, feeling scared and distressed and feeling unsafe due to activity at the property.

The Council and Rykneld Homes have been in constant contact with Derbyshire Constabulary, building up the evidence needed - leading to a court granting the closure order today (Thursday 8 August 2024).

Property in the process of being secured

The property has now be secured and the area will be subject to increased local patrols to help reassure residents.

North East Derbyshire District Council Leader, Cllr Nigel Barker said, “Just last month we obtained a closure order for a property in nearby North Wingfield, and I am proud of our teams at the council and Rykneld Homes at how swiftly they have dealt with another individual who was causing harm and distress in New Tupton.

By working collaboratively with Derbyshire Constabulary, we have ensured appropriate action was taken (the obtaining of a closure order for the property) to avoid anyone being harmed and restore peace back to the local village for our residents.

Anti-social behaviour and drug misuse will not be tolerated, and we will work together with our partners to ensure it is stamped out as quickly as possible”.

Sergeant Martyn Whyte, said: “This type of behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and has an enormous impact on our communities and we, along with our partners, will do what is necessary to stop it happening.

“While we do not take this type of action lightly, we will act positively and proactively to ensure our communities remain a safe place to live and work and I am sure all of those in the area will be pleased with this result.

“As a local policing team we rely on our communities to provide information to help inform our policing of the area and ensure that the right resources are put in the right places.

“If you are concerned about anti-social behaviour or criminality taking place in your area then please contact your local policing team.”