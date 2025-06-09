Plans to extend a stand at a Derbyshire football club are set for approval

Plans to extend a stand at a Derbyshire football club to make space for new facilities are set for approval.

Ilkeston Town Football Club wants to erect a two-storey building at the south end of the New Manor Ground stadium in Awsworth Road, containing a new gym and academy teaching space, along with a match-day food outlet.

This building would form part of the stand and would also include a suspended steel and glass canopy to the north-eastern side of the pitch to provide shelter for some spectators in the standing area.

Erewash Borough Council officials have recommended that the plans are approved at a meeting on Wednesday, June 11.

The football ground is owned by the borough council but is leased on a long-term basis to the football club. If approved, the new building would face onto the car park.

A statement submitted with the application says: “The proposed building will be part of the club’s latest development in supporting an academy to develop young footballers. The proposed building will provide additional permanent teaching facilities. Currently the club relies upon portacabins which are not sustainable in the long term.

“The club also wishes to reach out to community groups and schools offering the classrooms for various activities. The income from renting this facility will produce an additional income for the club.

“The kitchen will supplement the existing kitchen within the main club house to cater for supporters during match days.

“The gymnasium will be available for the treatment of the semi-professional players playing for both the club & academy. It will also be available for members of the public again, providing additional income for the club.

“The building is a significant investment by the football club. It will be a benefit to a progressive football club and help sustain its future by generating income from tickets and merchandise sales.

Borough council planning officials wrote: “Development of new classrooms and a gymnasium at this site would contribute to growth of Ilkeston Town Football Club, an important asset for local community and civic pride.

“The proposal is considered to be of an acceptable use, design and scale which will not adversely impact upon the amenity of neighbouring properties, the character of the street scene, highway safety or flood risk.”