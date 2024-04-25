Plans to build go-kart track in Derbyshire town will 'aim big and create something special'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Council officials met with Lewis and his mum Lauren, to discuss the possibility of a building a new go karting track in the area.

Lewis, from Creswell competes in the UK Kart Series, travelling the length and breadth of the country racing and he has thrown his support behind the proposal.

The construction of a new go kart track was included in the Council’s ‘Vision Bolsover District – Part Two’ document as an ambition and the authority sees it having many benefits for the area, including:

Nurturing local talent and providing a base for this talent to practice

Bringing national competitive motor sport to the area

Providing a recreational sport for residents and visitors to take part in

Creating employment opportunities for local people

Creating skills and training opportunities for local people

Bolsover District Council Leader, Councillor Steve Fritchley said, “It was a very good meeting and we learnt a lot from both Lewis and his mum Lauren. They gave us a valuable insight into what we need to do to make our ambition become reality and we will now start to put our ideas into action.

“It is no secret that I enjoy my motor sport, but the benefits to having such a facility in our area are countless. We know there is a demand for this type of facility and not only will it provide a leisure and visitor attraction but help us create employment and training opportunities for our residents.

“It is still in the very early stages, but we want to aim big and create something that is special, that people want to come to and that will become a premier venue for karting in the country.”

Lewis Dean and his mum Lauren (left) talking to councillors about a new Go Kart track