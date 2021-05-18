They are among a range of planning applications submitted and decided upon across the region, alongside tree works, home extensions and conservatories.

Here are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in North Derbyshire, for the week commencing Monday, May 10:

Latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Council:

18 Foxcote Way, Walton: demolition of existing garden room and construction of new side and rear single storey extension;

39 Chesterfield Road, Brimington: two-storey rear extension.

Latest planning applications decided by Chesterfield Council:

21 Levens Way, Newbold: single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

Home extensions are proving popular as people react to spending months in lockdown at home with a desire for home improvements.

117 Station Road, Brimington: vehicular access and hardstanding. Refused;

3 Ormond Close, Walton: conversion of garage to study, front entrance porch and first-floor front extension. Conditional permission;

51 St Thomas Street, Chesterfield: loft conversion with a dormer window. Withdrawn;

612 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: alterations and extension to form new kitchen. Conditional permission;

Plans have been submitted seeking permission to convert the former Immaculate Conception Primary School in Spinkhill into a single family dwelling.

7 Newbold Drive, Newbold: raising of roof height and replacement of existing flat roofed section with a raised pitched roof and raised chimney. Withdrawn;

11 Cromwell Road, Chesterfield: single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

25 High Street Brimington: change of use of hairdressers to two-bedroom residential property. Conditional permission;

8 Eckington Road, New Whittington: single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Home extensions are among a number of new planning applications.

10 Devon Park View, Brimington: demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

587 Newbold Road, Newbold: two-storey rear extension and single-storey side and front extensions and creation of parking area to front of property. Conditional permission;

15 Chapel Lane West, Chesterfield: two-storey extension to existing bungalow, raising the roofline of the existing bungalow and repairs to the retaining wall adjacent to the River Hipper along the southern boundary. Conditional permission;

Spring Lab, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington: single-storey industrial unit. Conditional permission.

Plans for new food store

A planning application has been submitted seeking permission to demolish the existing garage building at Woodleigh Motor Sales, North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor, and replace it with a Co-op local food store.

Latest planning applications submitted to North East Derbyshire Council:

Snowdon Farm, Snowdon Lane, Troway: crown reduce one cherry and fell one larch tree;

Dronfield County Junior School, School Lane, Dronfield: remove alder tree;

20 Moonpenny Way, Dronfield: remove one leylandii and one willow tree;

Land to south of B6025 and east of sewage works, Chesterfield Road, Shirland: solar farm;

5 Clark Way, Grassmoor: convert garage to habitable room;

2 The Ridgeway, Coal Aston: single-storey front porch extension and rear single storey extension;

21 Netherfields Crescent, Dronfield: proposed flat roof to pitched roof;

100 Lansbury Road, Eckington: link outhouse to dwelling and convert to bathroom and make changes to openings

Suite 6, Rotherside Court, Rotherside Road, Eckington: two-storey office block with storage

28 Church Street, Eckington: remove and replace roof covering;

12 Chartwell Avenue, Wingerworth: single-storey rear extension;

18 Hilltop Road, Dronfield: balcony with external staircase to garden;

Land on west side of Boiley Farm between fishing pond and Boiley Lane, Killamarsh: retention of a single pitch traveller site;

The Beeches, Rectory Road, Duckmanton: remove one sycamore, one yew and one lime and reduce height and crown radius on two lime trees;

29 John Street, Eckington: single-storey rear extension with glazed lantern

Western Building, Chander Hill Lane, Chander Hill, Holymoorside: glazed, enclosed, covered space to rear of property;

Ouzlebank Farm, Highgate Lane, Dronfield: single-storey extension;

3 Greendale Shopping Centre, Green Lane, Dronfield: change of use of existing retail unit to hot food takeaway;

The Rectory, Rectory Road, Duckmanton: Remove yew tree and reduce height and crown radius of lime tree;

Ashcroft Coach House, Butts Road, Ashover: conversion of attached outbuilding to form additional living accommodation;

18 Station Road, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield: new access and dropped kerb;

10 Landseer Close, Dronfield: front porch;

Cedar End, Wingerworth Hall Estate, Wingerworth: single-storey dwelling with rooms in the roof;

Moorwood House, Moorwood Lane, Owler Bar: demolition and rebuild of rear porch and new raised patio with timber roof structure;

The Grange, 56 Main Road, Troway: first-floor side extension, removal of rear gable replaced with new ridge parallel to main ridge, removal of first floor conservatory and replaced with first-floor rear extension, single-storey rear extension and replacement of roof;

Land between Ashcroft and Cherry Tree Farm, Matlock Road, Walton: infill dwelling with detached garage;

2 Hadfield Barn, Ashgate Road, Ashgate: single-storey side extension;

Woodleigh Motor Sales, North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor: demolition of existing garage building and construction of Co-op local food store;

11A Drury Lane, Coal Aston: attached garage and single-storey side/rear extension;

Mill Lane Farm, Mill Lane, Grassmoor: conversion of existing barn to create one new dwelling with associated parking and garden;

Stretton Hall Farm, Newmarket Lane, Clay Cross: extensions to existing farm shop to create covered areas for customers;

59 Stubley Lane, Dronfield: extensions and alterations to the existing house and erection of a detached garage;

Horsleygate, Horsleygate Lane, Holmesfield: garage;

Alice Head Road Farm, Alicehead Road, Ashover: retain altered entrance, drive and landscaping and erect a new agricultural building;

97 Green Lane Dronfield: crown reduce 10 trees;

17 Fir Place, Killamarsh: two-storey side extension;

The Lodge, College Road, Spinkhill: reduce south-east aspect of crown and remove deadwood of three beech trees;

64 Allendale Road, Wingerworth: single-storey front extension;

Astell Court, Alma Street, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield: change of use of existing workshop/storage building to a single residence and construction of two lock-up garages;

47 Valley Road, Barlow: balcony and retention of additional access;

Immaculate Conception Catholic Primary School, College Road, Spinkhill: conversion of the former Immaculate Conception Primary School into a single family dwelling;

Land north-west of Mile Hill House, Mansfield Road, Mile Hill, Hasland: residential development for 14 four-bedroom dwellings with garaging;

15 Wentworth Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: single-storey side and rear extension linking to existing garage;

4 Orchard View, North Wingfield: single-storey wooden shed to rear.

BMX track wins container approval

Latest planning applications decided by North East Derbyshire Council:

Bramley Park Marsh Lane: works to trees. No objection;

Playing fields to the rear of community centre, Tennyson Street, Stretton: erection of storage container associated with BMX track. Conditional permission;

The Old Vicarage, Main Road, Holmesfield: works to alter roof and install a 'conservation' rooflight. Approved;

Unit 3, Carnworth Drive, Clay Cross: five internally illuminated fascia signs. Conditional permission;

7 Ashley Lane, Killamarsh: front, first-floor extension including side-facing dormer, side-facing velux windows and conversion of garage into dining room. Conditional permission;

163A Holmgate Road, Clay Cross: five detached houses and associated development including new access drive. Conditional permission;

Ashlea, Seanor Lane, Lower Pilsley: one-and-a-half-storey side extension, rear-facing dormer window to facilitate loft conversion, single-storey rear extension, additional openings and front porch. Conditional permission;

2 Brook Close, Holymoorside: single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

The Old School House, Barrack Road, Apperknowle: two-storey side extension to form garage with bedroom and living space. Refused;

Barley Mow Inn, Langer Lane, Wingerworth: replace existing unauthorised 'jet cowl' type vertical discharge kitchen extract ventilation flue with new 'mushroom cowl'-type roof-mounted plate fan. Conditional permission;

1 Firthwood Close, Coal Aston: demolition of existing conservatory and car port and erection of attached garage to side, raising of roof height to form living space at first-floor level, creation of front bay window, new entrance and alteration to openings. Conditional permission;

The Pines, Marsh Avenue, Dronfield: single-storey side extension replacing existing attached outbuildings on the annexe. Conditional permission;

29 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: two-storey rear extension and dormer window, porch, new openings and render to front. Conditional permission;

1 Antcliff Gardens, Lower Pilsley: change of use of domestic garage to business use as beauty salon. Conditional permission;

103 St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield: single-storey side and rear extension with raised decking and balustrade to rear. Conditional permission;

Oakwood, Stretton Road, Clay Cross: extension to side of house to create garage with music room over. Conditional permission;

Birley Farm, Birley Road, Birley, Cutthorpe: new stable building, including access track and excavation to create level site. Refused;

8 Heathfield Close, Dronfield: demolition of attached garage and construction of a two-storey front/side extension and single-storey extensions to front and rear. Conditional permission;

Hall Farm House, Sutton Lane, Sutton Scarsdale: pruning work to 22 sycamore trees, seven ash trees and three oak trees, with one sycamore tree to be crown pruned. Withdrawn;

23 Woodview Close, Wingerworth: pollard trees. Conditional permission;

96 High Street, Eckington: install replacement windows. Conditional permission;

Crabtree Lodge, Dyche Lane, Coal Aston: residential development for up to 15 dwellings. Refused.

Stable block plan for farm

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council:

All Saints’ Church, Steetley Lane, Steetley: removal of oak tree;

4 Leas Avenue, Pleasley: two-storey side extension;

Glapwell Nurseries, Glapwell Lane, Glapwell: scheme of restoration of The Bothy, comprising reroofing, replacement and repair of timbers, insertion of ground-floor slab, replacement windows, new staircase and other repairs;

70 Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf: Four garden storage containers with associated landscaping and installation of green roofs;

23 Lansbury Drive, South Normanton: two-storey extension;

Castle Hill Farm, Walls Lane, Whitwell Common: stable block with cupola and weather vane.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council:

Butt Hill Close, Whitwell: works to trees. No tree preservation order;

7 Windmill Rise, South Normanton: single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

15 Hill Fields, South Normanton: single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Land between 8 And 12 Alfreton Road, Pinxton: Two, detached, four-bedroom houses and garages. Conditional permission;

49 Victoria Street, South Normanton: two-bedroom bungalow. Conditional permission;

The Menage, Chesterfield Road, Hardstoft: single-storey side extension and entrance gates with personnel door and fencing. Conditional permission;

The Crown, Crown Street, Clowne: change of use to commercial, business and service usage. Conditional permission;

25 Lilac Grove, Shirebrook: porch to front and single-storey extension to rear. Conditional permission;

41 Portland Avenue, Bolsover: fell tree. Refused;

Kitchen plan for garage rejected

Latest planning applications submitted to Derbyshire Dales Council:

71 Cavendish Road, Matlock: adaptations to create annexe.

Latest planning applications decided by Derbyshire Dales Council:

Callow Hall Country House Hotel, Mapleton Road, Mapleton: agricultural storage building, Prior approval not required;

Petrol filling station, Baileycroft Garage, Harrison Drive, Wirksworth: reduce trees. Conditional permission;

Avalon House, Warmbrook, Wirksworth: reduce all trees in sycamore group. Conditional permission;

Gate House, Lodge 12, The Causeway, Wirksworth: dismantle conifer to as near to ground level as possible. Conditional permission;

Kilncroft House, West End, Brassington: reduce lime tree, reduce branches of sycamore tree. Conditional permission;

26 Bank Road, Matlock: fell yew tree in rear garden. Conditional permission;

Leywood House, Lumsdale Road, Lower Lumsdale: dismantle sycamore tree. Conditional permission;

Birch Grove, 82 Upper Lumsdale, Matlock: single-storey rear extension. Approved;

Palmers House, Church Street, Brassington: internal alterations. Conditional permission;

Spinfield, Derby Lane, Ednaston: front porch extension and addition of render and cladding to principal elevation. Approved;

16 Steep Turnpike, Matlock: extensions to property and new garage. Approved;

19 Park Crescent, Doveridge: single-storey rear extension, front entrance canopy and recladding works. Approved;

Ashbrook Barn, Derby Road, Doveridge: conversion of garage into a kitchen. Refused.

Holme Farm, Mayfield Road, Ashbourne: two rear dormers, insertion of first-floor side window and roof alterations. Conditional permission;

60 Asker Lane, Matlock: first-floor side extension. Refused;

9 Cavendish Close, Doveridge: side and rear extensions and dormer window to side elevation. Conditional permission;

Cliff Cottage, Foxholes Lane, Kniveton: replace existing garden store with single garage and garden store. Conditional permission;

Foxgloves, Chesterfield Road, Rowsley: single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Copper Beech, 52A Cromford Road, Wirksworth: widening of driveway. Approved;

Mellow Meadow Farm, B5056 from Dulands Farm to Mill Lane, Parwich: change of use of part of agricultural building into a vehicle repair and testing area. Conditional permission;

1 Haven View, Mill Lane, Bradbourne: two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Topshill Farm, Topshill Lane, Kirk Ireton: conversion and partial re-build of outbuilding to form holiday let accommodation with garage. Withdrawn;

Biggin Old Hall, Biggin: conversion of barn to ancillary accommodation with partial rebuild and refurbishment works. Conditional permission;

Green Ley Farm, Undertown Lane, Roston: permanent agricultural workers’ dwelling. Conditional permission.