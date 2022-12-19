News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Plans for Grand Designs style six-bedroom house with a cinema room in Derbyshire countryside

Plans have been submitted for a Grand Designs style six-bedroom house with a cinema room in the Derbyshire countryside.

By Eddie Bisknell
46 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 2:52pm

The project, submitted by Mr and Mrs A Gower, seeks to demolish a large six-bed house built in the 50s known as Quarry View, near Farnah Green, and build a modern replacement.

A report submitted with the plans, filed to Amber Valley Borough Council, shows that the current home, two miles west of Belper, is a large two-storey home with a double garage.

Hide Ad

What could replace it would appear to be a much more modern home, set within 12 acres of land, with vast windows and built out of a pale white stone with Staffordshire blue roof tiles.

The project, submitted by Mr and Mrs A Gower, seeks to demolish a large six-bed house built in the 50s known as Quarry View, near Farnah Green, and build a modern replacement.
Most Popular

The home would contain six bedrooms with ensuites, play and music rooms, games and cinema rooms, a basement and wrap-around terrace.

A report written by Derby firm Simon Foote Architects details: “The proposed replacement dwelling has been guided by the client’s brief, the local and national planning policy and the numerous constraints found within the application site.

Hide Ad

“The proposal for a replacement dwelling is not considered to harm the dwelling’s unique quarry setting within the Derwent Valley Mills world heritage buffer zone.”

The report says the demolition of the current property was “the most sustainable option”.

Hide Ad
Quarry View, near Farnah Green

It says: “Our belief is that the planning application for a proposed replacement dwelling and demolition of an existing dwelling, is the best use of existing site potential and resources.”

Hide Ad

A decision will be made by the borough council in the next few months.

DerbyshireBelper