Planning permission submitted for £200 million new Chesterfield resort development

Plans for the much-anticipated £200 million Gateway at PEAK Resort development in Chesterfield have taken a major step closer, after developers submitted a new planning application for the scheme.

The development is designed to create a green travel hub for carless access to and across the Peak District National Park, along with a 165-room resort hotel, a variety of food and drink outlets as well as shops where people can try and buy a range of equipment to use for outdoor pursuits and adventure sports.

Outline planning permission for the resort had already been granted on the Unstone site, which was formerly a golf course and, before that, an opencast mining site. But now a revised planning application for Phase 1 of the development has been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council planners.

The development is led by Milligan, a specialist destination and mixed-use real estate developer, who are working closely with Chesterfield Borough Council, The University of Derby and the Peak District National Park Authority. Their aim is to create a world-class tourist destination which visitors can use as their base camp for exploring the Peak District and other local attractions.

A blueprint showing the different elements of Phase 1 of the resort. Image: Peak Gateway

In a statement released with news of the planning application being submitted, developers added: “The Gateway is intended to play an important role in cementing Chesterfield as a destination town and as part of the Peak District experience providing visitors to the region and the local community with low impact ways to explore the National Park thanks to a zero-carbon travel hub. Like a ski resort, PEAK Resort will be built around a carless mobility service, not in this case to mountains and skiing, but into the Peaks for biking and hiking, for nature, heritage, sport and culture.”

John Milligan, CEO of Peak Gateway Properties and Chairman of Milligan, said: “We want to attract a discerning visitor, who cares about the protection of the UK’s original National Park and wants to enjoy the wellbeing benefits that nature and being in the outdoors, for either leisure or sport, can provide. A wide range of experiential retail brands with a unique proposition centred on nature and the outdoors will help create the destination.

“The travel hub is central to the Gateway’s proposition, allowing visitors to transition into electric or hydrogen vehicles for onward exploration of the Peak District, its stunning landscapes and thousands of activities and attractions. This is a way to expand access to the park and support more destinations in a low impact way.

“Currently, 85% of visitors travel into the National Park by car, which is not sustainable. Last year we ran the first trial for the travel hub alongside Toyota and other local partners. The technology operated on a 40% regenerative energy basis which is fantastic. The trial stakeholders and users endorsed the urgent requirement for this sort of service – when it’s up and running we hope it will be an exemplar for other hubs around the Park and for other National Parks in the UK to follow.”