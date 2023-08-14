Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee is due to meet on Monday, August 21, to consider a planning application for 275 homes at Duckmanton along with a commercial zone and an area to be designated for community use.

A council spokesman stated: “The development of such a large greenfield site for housing will bring change to the local area, which is an understandable concern for local residents given the growth proposed for the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, planning decisions must be based on the development plan unless material considerations indicate otherwise. The site is allocated for 275 homes, which this application seeks permission for.

Proposed Residential Development Site From Tom Lane, Duckmanton, Courtesy Of Chesterfield Borough Council

“In addition, the application includes a commercial area with community use, which is of further benefit to the local area.”

The 16.6 hectare site is on agricultural fields located to the west of Duckmanton and north of Long Duckmanton sloping away from Rectory Road to the west with primary access points from Tom Lane.

It also includes a proposed, separate access point to a planned 300sq metre commercial zone along with plans for 300sq metres of floor space for community use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerned residents have submitted 152 comments to the council for consideration although, according to the council, some of these relate to some people having written in twice with different issues.

Proposed Residential Development Site From Duckmanton Road, Duckmanton, Courtesy Of Chesterfield Borough Council

They have raised concerns about over-development, the loss of greenfield land, the potential harm to wildlife, as well as flooding problems on Tom Lane and Rectory Road, and traffic safety and congestion fears on Tom Lane.

Some also fear that the development will bring an added strain to schools, facilities, and existing services including GP surgeries and dental practices.

Similarly, Sutton-cum-Duckmanton Parish Council has also raised concerns including flooding, traffic safety, congestion, and the loss of greenfield land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire County Council’s Highways Authority had been concerned about the impact of traffic on junctions in the area but it is satisfied that the development will not generate a severe enough impact to prevent the development from going ahead.

Proposed Residential Development Site At Duckmanton Courtesy Of Chesterfield Borough Council

The Coal Authority has also stated that despite former mining activities at the site possible solutions and mitigating measures could be achieved.

A Heritage and Archaeological report also concluded that the proposed development is unlikely to have an impact upon the setting of the nearby, 19th century Poplar Farmhouse, which is a Grade II listed building.

The council has also stated that the development fits with its Local Plan and that it is deemed acceptable in terms of potential drainage impacts subject to precautionary conditions which would need to be followed by any developers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also considered the area’s wildlife sites and that if the development is approved it will assimilate the boundaries of two previously distinct areas – Duckmanton and Long Duckmanton.

Proposed Residential Development Site From Rectory Road, Duckmanton, Courtesy Of Chesterfield Borough Council

Council planning officers have recommended the planning application should be granted permission subject to a number of conditions but a formal decision on whether or not to approve the planning application will be decided by the council’s planning committee at its meeting on Monday, August 21.

Conditions include a £247,500 contribution towards GP provision, a percentage of affordable housing, a £36,822 contribution towards the improvement of the A632 Staveley Road signalised junction with a five-year £5,550 Travel Plan monitoring fee.

Should the planning committee approve the application, the applicants, Mr and Mrs Elliot, aim to subsequently sell the land to a developer who can proceed on the basis of the proposed residential plans.