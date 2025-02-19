Over £2 million in Pension Credit Payments going unclaimed in Chesterfield every year

New figures released by charity, Independent Age, show that in Chesterfield there are 1,372 number of people are missing out on pension credit, adding up to £2,219,634 missed annually.

Chesterfield MP, Toby Perkins, met with Independent Age is Westminster to discuss ways of ensuring every eligible pensioner is receiving Pension Credit.

Toby Perkins said, “I am really glad this event is being held as I want to ensure all of my constituents who should be eligible for Pension Credit are receiving it. I am again urging any pensioner, or their loved ones, to check if they could make a claim. It is worth on average £3,900 a year and can also open doors to further financial help, such as housing costs, council tax, and heating bills, and the Winter Fuel Payment worth up to £300.”

At the event, Independent Age presented research that puts forward polices designed to reduce pensioner poverty. This includes breaking down barriers to entitlements such as Pension Credit, so older people living on low incomes are able to access the financial support they are entitled to.

Many pensioners think they may not be eligible if they own their own home or have savings, but you could still be eligible. You or a friend/family member can use the DWP’s online calculator able to work out if you are eligible and how much you can get – www.gov.uk/pension-credit-calculator

Toby added, “All the staff in my constituency office completed a Pension Credit awareness course with Independent Age last year and can provide advice on eligibility and how to claim. We can also refer people on to a welfare rights advisor if they need support applying.”