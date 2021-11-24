The six-acre project - bordering residential and industrial areas near Coney Green Road - was signed off last week with conditions.

Builders Keepmoat Homes hope to build 56 three-bedroom homes, 17 four-bedroom homes and five two-bedroom homes at the site - using existing access off Coney Green Road.

With regard to affordable housing Keepmoat wrote in their design statement: “Keepmoat Homes is a UK top ten Housebuilder specialising in affordable housing, with more than 70 per cent of its new build properties being purchased by first time buyers.”

However the proportion of affordable homes at the development has not yet been specified.

They wrote in the statement: “Any on-site affordable provision and tenure types to be agreed during the planning process.”

Making their case for the application, Keepmoat say the site already has outline permission for a residential development of up to 84 homes.

They also point out that it is in a sustainable location close to Clay Cross town centre and well served by local public transport links.

However Clay Cross Parish Council say they are “totally opposed” - writing five letters since 2017 about developer plans.

In a letter written last month the council voiced fears Clay Cross was now destined to become a “dormitory town”.

While the population increase would push local schools to their limits.

The council wrote: “It is essential that there remains adequate land for industrial development with the hope Clay Cross does not exist as a dormitory town.

“The provision of another 78 homes will require school places to be available with both Sharley Park Community Primary School and Park House Primary School being within easy reach.

“Both schools are operating at their limits and would not be able to accommodate children from the site.”

Planning officers have approved the application subject to conditions that Keepmoat carry out biodiversity offsetting work at the site.

However the ultimate decision regarding approval of the plans lies with North East Derbyshire district councillors when they are considered at planning committee stage.