Working in partnership with Chesterfield Borough Council, Peddler Market will be bringing their unique street food event back to Chesterfield on March 22 and 23 next year.

The new spring date will replace the event which was due to take place in late November, returning to the town centre with the popular mix of award-winning street food, craft drinks and live entertainment for the whole family.

Ben Smith, director at Peddler Events, said: “Our first two events in Chesterfield have been fantastic and we’ve been really pleased with the number of local people coming to support the event. We understand that some people will have already made plans around the November event and we’re sorry for any disappointment this decision may cause.

Peddler Market is set to return to Chesterfield in March 2024.

“The decision to switch from November to March was made recently in response to a series of logistical and operational challenges that have emerged in recent planning discussions with the town centre management team. Installations associated with the town centre’s Christmas celebrations would have restricted the site plan and its access, making a Peddler Market at New Square in November unsuitable.

“But by moving the event to March we can ensure everything runs smoothly and we can host an event that will bring the leading lights of the street food world to this wonderful market town and see them shine alongside the wealth of talent and heritage that Chesterfield has to offer.”

Peddler Market has provided a massive boost for Chesterfield town centre by increasing the number of visitors and also encouraging visitors to support other town centre businesses.

Feedback from the first two events has been overwhelmingly positive with many visitors commenting how much they enjoyed the event and business highlighting how much their sales had increased during the event.

Chesterfield Borough Council has partnered with Peddler Market to help support and establish the event – putting Chesterfield on the map as a go-to place for the unique Peddler experience.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We’re delighted to welcome a spring-time Peddler Market, which will be another great opportunity for crowds to come out and enjoy the great food, and family atmosphere.

“Even though the planned November date has now moved, there still lots to do and see in Chesterfield at Christmas this year, including our Christmas Lights Switch On, the ever-popular Festival of Christmas Trees and some fantastic speciality markets.