Notorious Derbyshire roads set for multi-million pound safety scheme to reduce accidents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet approved the latest stage for the two projects, at a Cabinet meeting, on September 21, with road safety improvements planned for a nine-mile stretch of the A5012 between Cromford and New Haven and a 7.5mile stretch of the A5004 between Buxton and Whaley Bridge after improvements have already been carried out along the A619 road.

The A5012 or Via Gellia road, and the A5004 or Long Hill road, were identified with the A619 Baslow to Bakewell road, known as The Thirteen Bends, as being among the 50 highest risk roads in England, according to the Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the county council subsequently received a share of a national £175m Safer Roads Fund from the Department for Transport to carry out safety improvements on these routes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A5004 Long Hill Road Which Runs Between Buxton And Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire

Cllr Charlotte Cupit, Cabinet member for Highways Assets and Transport, told the Cabinet meeting that there has been strong public support for the improvements and the council has been working hard to ensure the safety of road-users.

She said: “There has been strong support for it and we hope to proceed with this and using the Government grant we hope to make some improvements.”

The A619 Baslow to Bakewell improvements have already been completed, and the Cabinet has now approved the latest phase for the A5012 and A5004 agreeing the overall work, procurement strategy and confirming the overall budget for the three projects as £6.798m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for the A5012 scheme, with a revised £3.085m budget, include: The introduction of nine average-speed cameras; Improving road markings; Changing the A5102 junction with Clatterway into Bonsall to reduce vehicle speeds by installing a new traffic island at the junction; And installing new traffic signals at the Grange Mill crossroads to reduce collisions.

Pictured Is The A5012 Via Gellia Road, In Derbyshire

Cllr Cupit said: “We have carefully considered additional ideas and suggestions put forward during the consultation and, where we can, will do our best to take these on board including ideas to improve the A515 / A5012 Newhaven junction with a new, separate right-turn only lane.

“I’m looking forward to starting work on this major safety scheme as soon as we can as part of our focus on making roads across Derbyshire safer for eveyone who uses them.”

Plans for the A5004, with a £2.291m budget, include: Reducing speed limits; Introducing average-speed cameras; Redesigning and improving the A5004 junction with the A53 Buxton town centre, and creating a new off-road cycle route to Old Road; Providing better cycle connections between Buxton and Whaley Bridge; And extending the pavement to create raised crossing points across side road entrances to help pedestrians and cyclists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crossings points will be introduced at the A5004 junctions with Park Road, Devonshire Road and Marlborough Road in Buxton and at New Road in Whaley Bridge.

New tactile paving will also be provided and the pavement will be widened to improve pedestrian safety at the A5004 Vaughan Road and Mevril Road junctions in Whaley Bridge.

Cllr Cupit said: “The positive support for the introduction of new average speed cameras shows that local people recognise the need for safety improvements to be made. We received a number of additional comments to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists which we are considering.

“We will be looking very carefully at these suggestions and, where we can, introduce additional improvements as a direct result of community feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking forward to finalising the scheme in readiness to start work during the winter and will keep the local community updated.”

The council stated the need for road safety improvements along these routes has been identified by the higher than average number of collisions and collision casualties.

Public consultations were held concerning the A5012 between February and March, and between December, 2022, and January, 2023, for the A5004 with exhibitions, web pages and online questionnaires.

The council stated that a majority of those consulted concerning the A5004 and the A5012 supported the introduction of average speed cameras and there was strong support for other planned improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad