North East Derbyshire District Council helps support our Armed Forces Community
Councillor Stuart Fawcett, the Council’s new Armed Forces Champion and Former Naval Officer wants to refresh the Council’s offer to the Armed Forces Community, to support his mission to consult with the local Armed Forces Community and to respond to feedback, ensuring that the Council’s services benefit them appropriately.
Local strategic partners were brought together to establish the offer across the District and to see where stakeholders could contribute to this to improve current provision, co-ordination, and promotion of services for our Armed Forces Community. The event took the form of a round table consultation, in which the information given will be fed back into the delivery of services for those within the Armed Forces Family. Some of the next steps next year will be to re-sign the Armed Forces Covenant for Derbyshire, which pledges our commitment and support to the Armed Forces Community and to share our revised offer to members of our Armed Forces Community.
Councillor Jayne Barry, Portfolio Holder for Growth & Assets says, ”We have always been proud to commit to the Armed Forces Covenant for Derbyshire, recognising the efforts made by our Armed Forces Community, and by working with a range of local partners to look at the provision, co-ordination and promotion of services to current and veteran armed forces personnel to refresh our offer to support services that we deliver, this will help identify further opportunities for members of the Armed Forces Community in the district”.
Cllr Stuart Fawcett says, “The event was extremely informative, with valuable information and suggestions to strategically improve provision for the Armed Forces family in the delivery of our services to them. Our mission is to ensure we can enable and enfranchise the Armed Forces community across the district through greater co-operation with strategic partners and stakeholders such as charities and public sector departments”.
Visit our dedicated webpages for a range of local and national Armed Forces Community information and support organisations: https://www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk/community/armed-forces-community
If you would like to join our Armed Forces Community contact list to receive relevant information and updates, please email your name, email address and telephone/mobile number to: [email protected]
